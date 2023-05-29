Home » Water Defenders Clubs are created in Río Iró and San José del Palmar
News

Water Defenders Clubs are created in Río Iró and San José del Palmar

by admin
Water Defenders Clubs are created in Río Iró and San José del Palmar

Aguas del Chocó launched the Water Defenders Clubs in the municipalities of Río Iró and San José del Palmar, as well as the Student Social Service

The Defenders of Water Clubs, CDA, have the mission of developing educational actions that are focused on the preservation, care and protection of water, to implement actions that impact the educational community, thus making them sentinels of the management and care of water resources.

The Student Social Service is a training mechanism that Basic Secondary students must carry out in application of the knowledge acquired throughout the educational process and in pursuit of social and community development.

For this reason, the Aguas del Chocó Company, within the framework of Law 115 “General Law of Education” has been conducting training and workshops in the educational institutions of the department, in order to encourage the educational community, teachers and families to learn and assume responsibly care for natural resources and their proper use.

Through the Social Management Area, the opening of this strategy was carried out in the municipalities of Iró and San José del Palmar, territorial entities where the departmental entity is present with works such as the optimization of the aqueduct in the first, and in the second the construction of the sanitary landfill and the acquisition of the solid waste collection truck are underway

Yirley Camila Córdoba González Social Worker of Aguas del Chocó attached to the Social Management Area who traveled to both municipalities, had the collaboration of the rector Lilian Sánchez of the Jesús Antonio Rivas educational institution, as well as the social worker Yurledys Ramírez, and the manager of the Aguas del Iró company, Wilman Perea, who pledged to support the project, which delivered kits containing diaries, bottles, antibacterial gel, and key chains to third grade, tenth and eleventh grade children.

See also  The 13th CPPCC Beijing Municipal Committee held the 62nd Chairman's meeting and Wei Xiaodong attended_Sina News

Meanwhile, in the municipality of San José del Palmar, at the San José educational institution, kits were given to 47 third grade students, which contained a notebook, a pencil case, an eraser, pencils, a pencil sharpener, a primer, a ruler, a box of colors and the primer the tale of water a board and a banner

You may also like

New game community: Soccer Catfish wants to aim...

8:1 krypton 丨 China Southern Airlines responded that...

Ilopango carries out environmental educational day aimed at...

How is Cali preparing for the upcoming hot...

EQS News: JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV: Supplements Update

Argentine prosecutor asks to bring the case for...

James Rodríguez does not regret calling the fans...

In 2022, my country’s marine ecological environment will...

Free scrap pick-up in Wesel – scrap dealers...

MAG delivered drums to improve milk production and...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy