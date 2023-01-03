core reading

During the New Year’s Day holiday, a variety of sports and fitness activities are carried out in various places, and people greet 2023 with high spirits. As more and more people participate in the national fitness, the sports industry will surely reach a higher level, adding vitality to the times and making life better.

On the first morning of the new year, in Huangshizhai, Zhangjiajie National Forest Park, Hunan, with the sound of the flute, fitness enthusiasts took vigorous steps to climb high and look far away; in Jianglang Mountain, Zhejiang, more than 2,000 outdoor sports enthusiasts greeted Zhaoxia went up the stairs, exchanging New Year greetings amidst laughter. On January 1, the main venue of the National New Year Climbing Fitness Conference with the theme of “Welcome to the New Year and Promote Health, Striving for the Future” was held in the two places at the same time. People used the way of climbing and fitness to welcome the new year.

Climbing the heights and looking far, showing a new atmosphere of fitness

During the New Year’s Day holiday, a variety of sports and fitness activities are carried out in various places, and people greet 2023 with high spirits. With the concept of health deeply rooted in the hearts of the people, people’s enthusiasm for sports is high. In the new year, national fitness will add more color to people’s beautiful life and inject surging power into the construction of a sports power and a healthy China.

This year is the seventh year that Jiangshan City, Zhejiang Province has hosted the New Year’s Climbing National Main Venue. Every year on New Year’s Day, it has become a new local fashion to meet with relatives and friends to climb Jianglang Mountain, and many foreign tourists also come here admiringly. This year’s climbing route is full of ingenuity: starting from Pugang at the top of Jianglang Mountain, passing through scenic spots such as Shibaqu, Huixianyan, and Yixiantian, and finally arriving at Dengtianping, the whole journey is 3.5 kilometers. The bamboo forest along the way is quiet and surrounded by clouds and mist, which makes people linger and forget to return.

“We meet to climb the mountain on the first day of the new year. It can not only strengthen the body, but also has a good meaning. Everyone is very motivated.” Zhu Qiuzhong, a citizen of Jiangshan who has participated in the New Year’s climbing activities for 7 consecutive years, said.

In Zhangjiajie National Forest Park in Hunan, guests were welcomed with drum music, singing and dancing, and fitness enthusiasts headed for Huangshizhai at an altitude of 1,080 meters. According to the physical condition, the participants may strive to be the first with vigorous steps, or walk slowly along the road to enjoy the beautiful scenery.

Since its inception in 1996, the National New Year Climbing Fitness Conference has been held for 28 consecutive sessions, becoming a traditional event for sports enthusiasts to show off the new year. This year’s National New Year’s Climbing Fitness Conference is co-sponsored by the State Sports General Administration and China Central Radio and Television. In addition to the activities at the main venue, more than 260 New Year’s climbing activities were held around New Year’s Day, and scientific fitness guidance and national fitness volunteer services were carried out.

Listen to outdoor safety education lectures on the spot, enjoy Tai Chi, hip-hop, freestyle football and other performances, experience simulated skiing machines and curling… one after another, a stage for promoting national fitness is built. Beijing Winter Olympic champions Wu Dajing and Han Cong, rock climbing world champion Zhong Qixin, and mountaineer Ci Luo also actively participated in the event and played a demonstration role.

Enthusiasm is high, sports and festivals become fashionable

With the roar of the engine, the 2023 Xiamen International Racing Carnival kicked off on New Year’s Day. Professional car races, karting parent-child fun games and other activities allow citizens to experience car culture in an all-round way. Water sports are also exciting. The 2023 Xiamen New Year Regatta will start, and the project setting will take into account both professional athletes and ordinary enthusiasts, fully demonstrating the charm of sailing… During the New Year’s Day holiday, various forms of mass events will be staged in turn, becoming a special “New Year’s gift” “.

According to reports, nearly 300 mass events were organized around New Year’s Day. The threshold of the event is lowered, and the participation methods are diverse, and the enthusiasm of the masses for participation is increasing. “Sports Festival” has gradually become a new fashion.

In Chongyi County, Ganzhou, Jiangxi, the Tennis Community Games is in full swing. The competition includes four events: hitting the ball into the basket, feeding the ball, 25-meter slapping and returning, and an exhibition game. Professional technical guidance will be provided according to the needs of the masses. Residents said that the community sports meeting has made the relationship between neighbors more harmonious, and they should develop the habit of exercising in the new year.

In Shanghai, the “National Fitness ‘Icing on the Blossom'” campaign meets the fitness needs of the masses in the form of online services. During the event, participants can “check in” Baduanjin online and listen to fitness knowledge introduced by social sports instructors. The national fitness and national health are deeply integrated, and the people are full of sense of gain and happiness.

Experience the excitement of outdoor skiing in Harbin, “check in” the Winter Olympics track at Yunding Ski Park in Chongli, Hebei, and experience the charm of winter sports at the indoor ice and snow stadium in Guangzhou… The good memories of the Beijing Winter Olympics will last forever in people’s hearts. Ice and snow sports “Expansion in the South, Expansion in the West, and Advancement in the East” is showing a thriving trend, and the achievements of “driving 300 million people to participate in ice and snow sports” will continue to be consolidated and expanded.

To meet the needs, various measures add protection

The foundation of a sports power lies in mass sports. To speed up the construction of a sports power, we must adhere to the people-centered thinking, take the people as the main body of sports development, take meeting the people’s fitness needs and promoting people’s all-round development as the starting point and goal of sports work, and implement the national fitness for all national strategy. Continuously improve people’s health.

In recent years, there are more and more sports venues and facilities around us, and more sports venues are open to the public free of charge or at low fees, and the problem of “where to go for fitness” has been alleviated. According to statistics, by the end of 2021, there will be 3.971 million sports venues in the country, with a sports venue area of ​​3.41 billion square meters and a per capita sports venue area of ​​2.41 square meters; more and more people regard physical exercise as a way of life. The number of people participating in physical exercise has exceeded 400 million, and more than 90% of urban and rural residents have passed the “National Physique Measurement Standards”.

From “Opinions on Building a Higher Level of National Fitness Public Service System” to “Outdoor Sports Industry Development Plan (2022-2025)” to the newly revised “People’s Republic of China Sports Law”, the national fitness has more policy protection.

To promote the in-depth development of national fitness, youth sports are the focus. The “Compulsory Education Physical Education and Health Curriculum Standards (2022 Edition)” will be implemented from the fall semester of 2022, and the campus sports atmosphere will become more and more intense. The first China Youth Football League and other events allow more teenagers to strengthen their physique and temper their will through sports.

With a new start in the new year, as more people participate in the national fitness, the sports industry will surely reach a higher level, adding vitality to the times and making life better.

