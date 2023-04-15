What happened to the driver who ran over four traffic agents in Neiva?

A driver in Neiva was involved in a violent incident after being summoned by the traffic guards, who were conducting checks on Calle 10 between Carreras 5 and 4, Centro de Neiva.

The event occurred yesterday when the individual was apparently upset by the fine they were giving him, which is why he suddenly accelerated his car, running over four agents and fleeing at full speed.

The authorities began a pursuit of the gray vehicle, which got on a road separator, circulated in the opposite direction on 10th street but was intercepted on 9th street with race 2, by the Police.

The four traffic guards who were run over were transferred to a medical center to receive medical attention, where fortunately they verified that the injuries were not more serious, but they will still have a disability for four days.

For his part, the driver was imposed two subpoena orders and the vehicle left in the possession of the Prosecutor’s Office. The driver could face charges of assault on a public servant,

The authorities call on citizens to respect traffic regulations and avoid situations of violence like this.