Home News What should Colombians stranded abroad by Viva Air do?
News

What should Colombians stranded abroad by Viva Air do?

by admin
What should Colombians stranded abroad by Viva Air do?

Hundreds of people have been harmed by the decisions made by VivaThis is due to the cessation of operations that the company started, leaving customers adrift who already had tickets for the next few days.

Those affected have not only been people with domestic flights, but also some who bought tickets abroad They await solutions that can be proposed from the pertinent authorities on the subject.

Also read: The scolding of Néstor Morales with CEO of Viva Air

From the Foreign Ministry through the Directorate of Immigration, Consular Affairs and Citizen Service Contact was established with Migration Colombia, this would be being done to determine in which countries, the affectation of flights of the airline Viva Air and if there are compatriots affected by this situation.

“To date, the Consulates of Miami, Santiago de Chile, Sao Paulo, Lima, Buenos Aires, have activated the assistance mechanisms for compatriots who have been harmed, which have been gradually embarked, taking into account the availability of airlines that operate in the different constituencies. If you are affected, you can contact the nearest Consulate,” the entity announced.

MinTransporte announces measures for the departure of Viva:

The Minister of Transportation, Guillermo Reyes, announced that work is also being done on the international flights that the company had arranged, such as in Argentina.

Besides: The cities with the most expensive gasoline in Colombia

“The Superintendent of Transportation has already taken measures and we are waiting for the passengers to file complaints in the case, if they feel affected and the entity will advance in an investigation process if the suspension was made contrary to the current regulations,” announced the head of portfolio.

See also  Xi announces the resurrection of the "Supply and Marketing Cooperatives" of the Mao era to build a unified national market | National unified market | Mao Zedong era | Xi Jinping

The National Government would be working to guarantee the rights of users and workers regarding their job stability in the airline who have been affected by the measures taken by the directors of the entity.

You may also like

Chongqing started to implement the new version of...

London, rider collapses during a food delivery: he...

Contagions and deaths from covid decrease, 625 and...

Stop the sanitary use of the former Creaf,...

Bajo Baudó: Navy and EPM bring drinking water...

Arbitration, precautionary measures are under way

In the Valledupar neighborhood they organize for safety...

In favor of education in Cauca, CEO executes...

Danish parliament asks MPs, staff to uninstall TikTok

Green light to applications for the accumulation systems...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy