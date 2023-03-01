Hundreds of people have been harmed by the decisions made by VivaThis is due to the cessation of operations that the company started, leaving customers adrift who already had tickets for the next few days.

Those affected have not only been people with domestic flights, but also some who bought tickets abroad They await solutions that can be proposed from the pertinent authorities on the subject.

From the Foreign Ministry through the Directorate of Immigration, Consular Affairs and Citizen Service Contact was established with Migration Colombia, this would be being done to determine in which countries, the affectation of flights of the airline Viva Air and if there are compatriots affected by this situation.

“To date, the Consulates of Miami, Santiago de Chile, Sao Paulo, Lima, Buenos Aires, have activated the assistance mechanisms for compatriots who have been harmed, which have been gradually embarked, taking into account the availability of airlines that operate in the different constituencies. If you are affected, you can contact the nearest Consulate,” the entity announced.

MinTransporte announces measures for the departure of Viva:

The Minister of Transportation, Guillermo Reyes, announced that work is also being done on the international flights that the company had arranged, such as in Argentina.

“The Superintendent of Transportation has already taken measures and we are waiting for the passengers to file complaints in the case, if they feel affected and the entity will advance in an investigation process if the suspension was made contrary to the current regulations,” announced the head of portfolio.

The National Government would be working to guarantee the rights of users and workers regarding their job stability in the airline who have been affected by the measures taken by the directors of the entity.