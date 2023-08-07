What to do with fungal infections on the skin, said doctor Kateryna Bakiko

The disease, which is popularly called lichen (fungal infection), is called mycosis in medicine. Dermatologist Kateryna Bakiko talked about a typical fungal infection, which is usually contracted from animals, other sick children, or household items.

“To suspect a fungus, a doctor’s examination is enough. The rash has a very typical appearance – in the form of a ring, red, which grows centrifugally, in the center of the lightening, this edge of the ring can peel, itch, spread over the body, and if it affects the hairy part, there can be hair loss, pustules can form. If in doubt, the doctor can examine the rash with a Wood’s lamp (there will be a bright glow), take a scraping (fungus will be visible under a microscope). If the rash is superficial, the spots on the body are few – the treatment is usually external. The doctor prescribes a cream that should be applied 2 times a day until the rash disappears completely, at least 2-3 weeks.”

The doctor asks not to anoint the infection with hormonal drugs, even if, in addition to the hormone, there is also an antifungal substance in the composition. This often contributes to the worsening of the rash, its masking, and will complicate the work of the dermatologist.

“Be sure to disinfect clothes, bedding, towels and other things when you start treatment. Even if the infected animal is visually healthy, consult a veterinarian, often animals are carriers of the infection. Be sure to do this as soon as you take in a stray cat or dog. If there is damage to the hair, the basis of treatment is always internal, because the medicine must penetrate deep into the focus. Internal medicines are usually safe and effective, and rarely fail or have side effects. Don’t be afraid of them. An untreated rash will be worse, longer and more expensive to treat than the correct choice of medication from the beginning.

You can and should wash with fungal infections! Antifungal shampoos are often used in the treatment of the scalp. They help remove scales and externally disinfect the foci. Children can go back to school or kindergarten as soon as they start treatment, according to international sources. It is not necessary to shave the head, pull out the affected hair. Modern drugs are effective enough, and painful and traumatic procedures for the psyche do not improve the effect of treatment.”

It is not necessary to apply 2-3 medical creams at the same time, to smear with iodine, to burn with alcohol, to cover the rash with a patch.

Previously, a doctor-dermatovenereologist of the highest category, candidate of medical sciences Andrii Perehrestenko told whether it is possible to cure the fungus once and for all and how not to miss the rebirth of birthmarks.

