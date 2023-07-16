What to see in Catania and surroundings: guide to monuments and itinerary

Known as the city in the shadow of Etna, Catania it has a lot to offer. From its historic center, declared a World Heritage Site by UNESCO, to its lovely beaches, Catania is a destination that you cannot miss. Between the city of Etna and its surroundings, the attractions to visit never end, as well as the itineraries that you can prepare to discover this corner of Sicily. Between cultural and naturalistic experiences, here they are things to see in Catania.

If you only have one day to explore Catania or even a few hours, fear not, there is still much that you can see and do. The city is quite compact and many of its main attractions are clustered in the historic centre, making it easy to visit several sites in a single day.

Start your day at Piazza Duomo, the heart of the city. You will find the gorgeous Cathedral of Sant’Agata and the famous Elephant Fountain, symbol of Catania. Not far from here, you can visit the Fish market, a lively fish market that offers a taste of daily life in Catania. Continue the tour with a visit to the Roman theatre e all’Odeon, two incredible archaeological sites that date back to Roman times. From here, it’s a short walk down to the Ursino Castlean imposing medieval fortress which houses the civic Museum.

Of course, you will be the one to choose what you want to prioritize. In this way, even if you have a few hours in Cataniaperhaps for a stopover on your ship, you may have said that you saw another city.

What to see in Catania in 2 days: recommended route

If you have two days to explore Catania, you will have the opportunity to immerse yourself more deeply in its culture and traditions.

On the second day, you’ll want to visit the civic Museum, where you can admire a vast collection of works of art and historical artifacts. After your visit to the museum, take a walk along the Via Etnea, the main street of Catania, full of shops, cafes and restaurants. A great idea could be to visit Palazzo Biscari, a noble residence in the Baroque style. In the afternoon, you can relax in the beautiful Bellini Gardens. Your day in Catania cannot end without a visit to the Playathe most famous beach in the city, where you can enjoy a spectacular sunset.

Finally, don’t forget to try the delicious local cuisine. Catania is famous for its fish dishes, such as pasta with sardines and caponata. Also, you can’t leave Catania without trying the famous Sicilian cannoli.

What to see in Catania and surroundings in 3 days

If you have more time on your hands and want to explore the surroundings of the citythere are many options for excursions and outings from Catania.

A popular option is a visit to theEtna, the highest active volcano in Europe. You can hike to the top or join a guided tour to learn more about its history and geology. From there, you’ll have a breathtaking view of the city and the sea. If you want to go on a tourist train journey through rocky landscapes, then you might consider taking a ride on the Circumetnea. Another must-see destination is the city of Taormina, which is only 54 kilometers from Catania. Taormina is famous for its Greek theater and charming streets. Finally, if you are a nature lover, we recommend that you visit the Simeto Oasis Oriented Nature Reserve, a protected area that is home to a variety of bird species and offers beautiful landscapes. Less than an hour away there are also the very famous ones Gorge of Alcantarawhere you can practice outdoor sports in a suggestive environment.

Ultimately, as you could have imagined, there are so many things to see in Catania. If you plan to have a slower pace and also visit the surroundings, the days to see Catania there should be at least 4 or 5.

What to see in Catania at night

When the sun goes down, Catania it transforms, showing a different but equally fascinating side. Catania’s nightlife is a vibrant mix of music, gastronomy and culture, making the city an ideal place for those who like to party after dark.

The beating heart of Catania’s nightlife is undoubtedly the area of Piazza Teatro Massimo. Here, the alleyways and squares come alive with a variety of bars, restaurants and night clubs.

If you are a music lover, don’t miss the opportunity to visit the numerous clubs and discos in Catania. From those offering live music to those playing the latest electronic music hit, there is something for everyone.

Finally, for a more relaxing experience, we recommend taking a walk on the seafront of Catania. With its tranquil atmosphere, it’s the perfect place to end your day in the city.

Living in Catania

Catania it is a place to be admired at all hours and in all seasons. Its temperate climate and proximity to the sea make it the perfect place to decide to move or spend your holidays. With idealista you can discover the best neighborhoods to live in Catania and choose the house that best suits your interests:

