On February 1, Hu Henghua, deputy secretary of the municipal party committee and mayor, emphasized in the investigation of the construction of the Chengdu-Chongqing economic circle that it is necessary to thoroughly study and implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, and fully implement General Secretary Xi Jinping’s plan to promote the Chengdu-Chongqing economic circle. The spirit of important instructions for construction, in accordance with the requirements of the Second Plenary Session of the Sixth Municipal Party Committee and the work promotion conference for the construction of the Chengdu-Chongqing Economic Circle in our city, focus on the goals and tasks, identify the starting points for work, manage our own affairs well, and do a good job in cooperative affairs , work hard, work hard, and continue to promote the construction of the “No. 1 Project” of the Shuangcheng Economic Circle to go deep and solid, better serve the national strategy, and accelerate the development of Chongqing.

The Chengdu-Chongqing middle line high-speed railway is a leading project in the construction of the twin-city economic circle. Hu Henghua came to the construction site of the Tongliang Section of the Chengdu-Chongqing Middle Line High-speed Railway to learn about the construction status of the project, watched the construction progress of the Zhongliangshan Tunnel and the Jingkou Jialing River Super Bridge, etc., and extended New Year greetings to the builders. , Guaranteed quality and progress, and strive to complete and put into use as soon as possible. He emphasized that we must adhere to the priority of transportation, promote the continuous increase in transportation investment, accelerate the construction of an international comprehensive transportation hub city, and speed up the construction of a twin-city economic circle on the track.

The “Chengdu-Chongqing Region Economic Circle Construction Planning Outline” clearly proposes to support Chongqing in building a financial center in the west. In the listed company Chongqing Yuxin Pingrui Electronics Co., Ltd. and the listed companies Chongqing Kunling Electronics Co., Ltd., Chongqing Hetai Runjia Co., Ltd., Zhien Biotechnology Co., Ltd., and Chongqing Dengkang Oral Care Products Co., Ltd., Hu Henghua learned more about the production and operation of the company and the listing progress and capital investment, encourage enterprises to use the capital market to allocate resources, develop markets, and improve the industrial chain. Hu Henghua listened to the report on the incubation and cultivation of enterprises listed by Chongqing Equity Service Group, and watched the demonstration of “Science and Technology Capital Connect”. The company goes public.

During the investigation, Hu Henghua held a symposium to listen to the report on the construction of the western financial center, and affirmed the achievements of the city’s financial system in stabilizing credit, expanding direct financing, increasing institutions, promoting reform, strengthening inclusiveness, and preventing risks. He emphasized that it is necessary to speed up the construction of the western financial center, highlight its characteristics, identify its positioning, improve its carrier energy level, and provide financial support for the construction of a modernized new Chongqing. It is necessary to take financial reform and innovation as the driving force, coordinate various reform pilot projects such as green financial reform and innovation, identify breakthroughs, take hard measures, and achieve breakthrough progress. It is necessary to focus on the cultivation of listed companies and the refinancing of listed companies, strengthen the function of financial services for the real economy, and promote market players to improve their competitiveness.

