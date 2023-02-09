Inhabitants, merchants and people who walk daily through Parque Bolívar are tired of seeing the innumerable thefts of manhole covers and public water meters, plus most of these holes are full of garbage. This problem is increasing because the elements became a business and a source of income for homeless people.

