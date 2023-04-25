Who is Katherine Dumar, the mysterious wife of ‘Tarzan’ from Challenge?
‘Tarzan’ is one of the most remembered participants for his outstanding competition in one of the recent versions of the Challenge.
In the history of reality television several have been the prominent competitors, however, ‘Tarzan’ is one of the most admired for his ability on the pitch.
The one born in Chiriguaná, Cesár, showed some signs of a flirtation during the competition with another participant, but the followers of the challenger were surprised to learn that it was only a rumor.
In the last few hours, the former participant in the Challenge shared a video along with photographs celebrating his marriage on a beach, all with beautiful details that adorned the intimate moment.
Katherine Dumar is the woman who said yes to Tarzan, the news surprised the competitor’s followers since she did not express details of her love life on social networks.
In December, the athlete had published a photograph in which he sent greetings to his followers along with his partner, there the fans met the woman for the first time.
The competitor’s followers were unaware of the girlfriend because the former participant decided to keep his private life off social media.
The marriage carried out a few days ago made the followers of ‘Tarzan’ happy, this in the middle of an intimate ceremony that was carried out with beautiful details on a beach with fireworks.
The athlete surprised with his wedding suit where he wore taekwondo clothing with a black ribbon, for his part, the bride wore a cool wedding dress for the weather.
After the ceremony on the beach, a luxurious party was held in which a live orchestra performed, where the newlyweds wore red clothing during the dance.