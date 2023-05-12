Who is the husband of actress Madiha Imam?

Popular Pakistani actress Madeeha Imam’s wedding has become the talk of the town after her wedding pictures circulated on the internet. At the beginning of this month Madiha Imam got married to Muji Basar. She announced her marriage on her Instagram and shared pictures of her marriage wearing a beautiful red dress. After seeing her husband’s photos, fans started debating Moji Basar’s nationality and religion. Initially, Madiha Imam did not reveal many details about her husband, but now she has denied all the rumors related to the nationality and religion of her husband Muji Basar. He also denied that he is an Indian filmmaker. Moji Basar has worked in a few film projects. Recently Madiha Imam in an interview denied the claims that her husband is Nepalese and Indian. Madiha Imam said that Moji Basar is neither of Nepali origin nor an Indian filmmaker. He said they got to know him through their profession, after which they became very good friends and are now married. She said that I don’t know where the news about my husband being an Indian filmmaker came from but it is all a lie.