Wilfran Castillo criticized Petro

After the president Gustavo Petro affirmed that one of the solutions to reduce crime in Colombia is “pay not to kill” to young people and provide them with new job and educational opportunities, users on social networks and different sectors in the country spoke out for and against.

One of them was the vallenata music singer-songwriter Wilfran Castillo, who criticized the proposal and ironically he spoke on the subject through his official Twitter account.

“How much are they going to pay for not killing? To know if one wakes up wanting how much he can earn daily hahaha. If one wants to kidnap a fool, how much would it be? The new ventures of “change” are so exotic. One does not know whether to enroll in the u or in the ranks”, initially wrote the composer.

Likewise, he stated that the life and freedom of a human being is not negotiable, recalling the sad episode of his running mate Luis León, an accordion player who was murdered in the middle of a robbery in OcañaNorth Santander in 2022.

“Many call me a fascist, because I criticize that the government wants to pay young people not to kill. So, how much will you have to pay the person who killed my partner Luis León to return him to me alive? Life is not negotiable, neither is freedom”, Wilfran Castillo trilled.

This is not the first time that the singer-songwriter criticizes the management of President Gustavo Petro. On other occasions he has also referred to the reforms and has made comparisons of the current government with the neighboring country of Venezuela.

According to the national government, the proposal “pay not to kill consists of providing a basic income so that young people who are at risk of being captured by criminal gangs have the opportunity to study or enter an academic space.

