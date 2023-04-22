Home » Will a private company soon be collecting the garbage in Tübingen?
News

Will a private company soon be collecting the garbage in Tübingen?

Will a private company soon be collecting the garbage in Tübingen?

The people of Tübingen are used to having their residual waste and bio bins picked up on time. Only the yellow bags sometimes lie around for days. The reason for this is that the containers are picked up by the municipal service companies in Tübingen (KST), but the yellow bags are picked up by a private company, currently Alba. In the future, organic and residual waste could also be managed by a private entrepreneur…

