Wine becomes literature, first Festival on Prosecco hills – Veneto

(ANSA) – SUSEGANA, MAY 06 – The first Festival of wine literature makes its debut on the hills of Prosecco Docg, at the castle of San Salvatore, in Susegana (Treviso), a two-day review that began this morning and promoted by the protection consortium of Conegliano-Valdobbiadene.



The event is attended by about 30 wineries in the area, the Association for the Unesco heritage of the Prosecco hills and various representatives of the national trade press, as well as numerous authors of literary productions dedicated to wine.



A particular space was dedicated to the five young finalists of the Campiello prize who, hosted for three days in the Collalto estate, composed stories inspired by the area visited and the activity of the producers of the famous sparkling wine.



“We imagined this festival – underlined Elvira Bortolomiol, president of the Consortium for the protection of the Docg – because we needed to be able to condense the value of our wine and the hills of ‘Conegliano Valdobbiadene’ in words”. “In this historic period we have so many challenges to face and so many difficult situations that need to be overcome, in which we really need to go back within ourselves and within our denomination to retrace the past drawing from it aspects and messages for the future that really need to be written, marked and remembered” concluded Bortolomiol.



“Co(u)ltura Conwgliano-Valdobbiadene”, this is the name of the Festival, has the ambition to demonstrate that wine is not just a product to be consumed, but a cultural expression, passion, effort and sharing. (HANDLE).

