Xi Jinping Calls for Comprehensive Revitalization of Northeast China in the New Era

Xi Jinping, the General Secretary of the CPC Central Committee, President of the State, and Chairman of the Central Military Commission, presided over a symposium on promoting the comprehensive revitalization of Northeast China in the new era. The symposium took place in Harbin, Heilongjiang Province, and Xi Jinping delivered an important speech during the event. The symposium was also attended by Cai Qiding, Member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and Director of the General Office of the CPC Central Committee, and Xue Xiang, Member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and Vice Premier of the State Council.

During his speech, Xi Jinping emphasized the need to implement the deployment of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China on promoting the comprehensive revitalization of Northeast China in order to achieve new breakthroughs. He called for the accurate and comprehensive implementation of the new development concept, and highlighted the importance of Northeast China in safeguarding the country’s “five major security”. Xi Jinping also emphasized the primary task of high-quality development and the strategic task of building a new development pattern.

He further stressed the need to coordinate development and security, and to combine goal orientation with problem orientation. Xi Jinping called for strengthening strong support while stimulating endogenous motivation, and encouraged not to relax goals or be afraid to take risks. He urged for the exploration of a new path of high-quality development and sustainable revitalization, in order to write a new chapter in the comprehensive revitalization of Northeast China.

During the symposium, various officials, including Director of the National Development and Reform Commission Zheng Shajie, reported on the progress and achievements made in promoting the comprehensive revitalization of Northeast China. Xi Jinping acknowledged the new progress and achievements, and highlighted the consolidated role of Northeast China in national food security, industrial security, energy security, ecological security, and national defense security.

Xi Jinping pointed out that Northeast China has favorable resource conditions, a strong industrial foundation, unique geographical advantages, and huge development potential. He highlighted the major opportunities facing the region, including achieving high-level scientific and technological self-reliance, building a new development pattern, and strengthening the strategic supporting role of Northeast China in promoting Chinese-style modernization.

Xi Jinping emphasized the need for industrial innovation through scientific and technological innovation and the construction of a modern industrial system with Northeastern characteristics and advantages. He highlighted the importance of technological innovation and industrial upgrading in promoting the comprehensive revitalization of Northeast China. Xi Jinping called for the consolidation of existing stocks, expansion of increments, extension of the industrial chain, and increased added value. He also emphasized the need to accelerate the digital, networked, and intelligent transformation of traditional manufacturing industries, promote the development of industrial parks, and actively cultivate strategic emerging industries.

In addition to industrial development, Xi Jinping focused on the modernization of agriculture and rural areas. He emphasized the primary responsibility of Northeast China in ensuring national food security and called for the acceleration of the modernization of agriculture and rural areas. Xi Jinping highlighted the importance of improving comprehensive food production capabilities, building high-standard farmland, protecting black soil, and implementing irrigation projects. He also emphasized the need for the revitalization of the seed industry and the development of modern ecological breeding.

Xi Jinping concluded his speech by expressing confidence in the ability of Northeast China to regain its glory and achieve greater success in the new journey of building a strong country and rejuvenating the nation.

