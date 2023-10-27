Xi Jinping’s Cultural Thought: A Revolutionary Contribution to Marxist Cultural Theory

The original contribution of Xi Jinping’s cultural thought to Marxist cultural theory

In the new era of socialism with Chinese characteristics, cultural development plays a crucial role in shaping a strong and prosperous nation. Xi Jinping Cultural Thought, an important component of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, has made significant contributions to Marxist cultural theory. Grounded in the practice of socialism with Chinese characteristics, Xi Jinping’s cultural thought represents the latest achievements of sinicization of Marxism in the field of cultural thought and opens up new possibilities for the development of Marxist cultural theory.

Marxism has always focused on the importance of cultural development. The founder of Marxism analyzed the nature of culture, examined capitalist culture critically, and proposed ideas for the development of socialist culture. Lenin explored the significance and methods of building socialist culture in countries with relatively backward economies and cultures. Throughout China‘s revolutionary, construction, and reform stages, Chinese Communists have always prioritized cultural construction in theory and practice. The theory of socialist cultural construction holds a prominent position in the theoretical system of socialism with Chinese characteristics. As China enters a new era, practical and theoretical innovations in cultural construction are embarking on a new path.

Since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, the Party Central Committee, under the leadership of Comrade Xi Jinping, has placed cultural construction within the overall framework of socialism with Chinese characteristics. This has deepened the understanding of socialist culture with Chinese characteristics through a combination of practical and theoretical innovations in cultural construction. Xi Jinping’s cultural thought has presented a scientific system that encompasses new concepts, perspectives, and ideas for cultural construction. It is a major advancement in the Marxist cultural theory of the Chinese era.

Xi Jinping’s cultural thought centers Marxism as its soul, draws strength from excellent traditional Chinese culture, builds upon innovative practices in cultural development, and aims to construct an advanced socialist culture, including the modern civilization of the Chinese nation. It views the promotion of cultural power and national rejuvenation as its mission. Through this, Xi Jinping’s cultural thought enriches and innovates the Marxist cultural theory of the Chinese era.

Standing at the forefront of the new era and based on the practice of building socialism with Chinese characteristics, Xi Jinping’s cultural thought comprehensively and systematically addresses major questions regarding culture and how to build it in the new era. It brings clarity to the development path of socialist culture with Chinese characteristics and deepens the understanding of its laws. Rooted in the practice of socialism with Chinese characteristics, Xi Jinping’s cultural thought embodies the nature of the socialist system, reflects the requirements for comprehensive social progress and people’s all-round development, and plays a crucial role in national rejuvenation.

Socialist culture with Chinese characteristics in the new era aims to meet the cultural needs of the people and cultivate the new generation of the era. It takes building a socialist core value system as its task and is oriented towards modernization, the world, and the future. It represents the deepest spiritual pursuit and unique identity of the Chinese nation, serving as a powerful spiritual force for the Chinese people’s victorious progress. Developing socialist culture with Chinese characteristics requires cultural confidence, openness, inclusiveness, integrity, and innovation. It must adhere to the guidance of Marxism, embrace the combination of Marxism and China‘s excellent traditional culture, and creatively transform and develop China‘s rich cultural heritage.

The development path of socialist culture with Chinese characteristics is rich in content and involves understanding the laws, developing strategies, and determining directions for its progress. It aligns with the economic and political development of socialism with Chinese characteristics and influences and reflects economic and political progress. This path is shaped by the institutional nature and cultural essence of socialism with Chinese characteristics.

With a focus on promoting Chinese-style modernization and achieving the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation, cultural self-confidence has been identified as the spiritual support for cultural development and the overall cause of socialism with Chinese characteristics. Cultural self-confidence reflects the modernization process of the Chinese nation and its determination to realize the Chinese Dream of rejuvenation. It summarizes the experiences of building socialism with Chinese characteristics, particularly in cultural construction, and symbolizes the national cultural spirit in the new era. Xi Jinping has repeatedly emphasized that cultural self-confidence is more fundamental, broader, and deeper than road self-confidence, theoretical self-confidence, and system self-confidence. It acknowledges and appreciates China‘s excellent traditional culture, revolutionary culture, and advanced socialist culture. It adopts a discerning approach towards specific cultural values, inheriting and critiquing historical culture, identifying and learning from foreign cultures, and demonstrating cultural tolerance and openness.

Cultural self-confidence is the prerequisite for cultural construction, which involves retaining authenticity, embracing foreign influences, and facing the future. These principles ensure the correct direction of cultural construction. In light of Marxism’s adaptation to the contemporary era, Xi Jinping’s cultural thought introduces the concept of “the second combination.” This concept deepens the understanding of the intrinsic link between the basic principles of Marxism and excellent traditional Chinese culture. Marxism is not only the guiding ideology for cultural development but also an essential component of contemporary Chinese culture. The excellent traditional Chinese culture serves as the historical foundation of contemporary Chinese culture. Adapting Marxism to the current times requires integrating it with China‘s excellent traditional culture based on the country’s specific conditions. The amalgamation of Marxism and Chinese culture gives rise to a new form of cultural life and becomes the cultural embodiment of Chinese modernization. This integration reflects the comprehensive fusion of Marxism and China‘s excellent traditional culture.

Xi Jinping’s cultural thought, established on the worldview and methodology of socialism with Chinese characteristics for a new era, utilizes the “six must-adhere” principles to analyze the theory and practice of cultural development. The “six must-adhere” principles are the fundamental standpoints, perspectives, and methods that underpin Xi Jinping’s socialist thought with Chinese characteristics for a new era. They also form the foundation for Xi Jinping’s cultural thought. These principles require adhering to people’s supremacy and employing a people-centered value orientation in cultural development. At the same time, they emphasize the promotion of cultural prosperity and diversity, the driving force of innovation, the importance of cultural heritage, the unity of social and individual interests, and the role of the cultural sector in serving the people.

Xi Jinping’s cultural thought has made groundbreaking contributions to Marxist cultural theory by deepening the understanding of socialist culture with Chinese characteristics and providing a solid foundation for cultural construction in the new era. By embracing cultural confidence, promoting the “second combination,” and adhering to the “six must-adhere” principles, China is poised to shape a culturally vibrant and influential nation that stands tall on the international stage.

Share this: Facebook

X

