[Video Conference on Epidemic Prevention and Control in Xi’an City: The current peak of new crown virus infection has passed smoothly, and the overall situation of the epidemic is stabilizing]On January 17, Xi’an City held a video conference on epidemic prevention and control to implement the national and provincial epidemic prevention and control In accordance with the spirit of the working meeting, listen to the recent report on epidemic prevention and control work, and arrange and deploy relevant work on epidemic prevention and control during the Spring Festival in Xi’an.

Fang Hongwei, Member of the Standing Committee of the Provincial Party Committee and Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee, attended and delivered a speech, and Mayor Li Mingyuan presided over the meeting.

The meeting pointed out that the current peak of the new crown virus infection in Xi’an has passed smoothly, and the overall situation of the epidemic has stabilized. As the Spring Festival is approaching, with the increase in the flow of people, the prevention and control of the epidemic cannot be taken lightly. It is necessary to accurately grasp the situation of epidemic prevention and control, firmly establish the bottom line thinking, focus on “protecting health and preventing severe illness”, and take more targeted and precise measures to do a good job in epidemic prevention and control during the Spring Festival, so that the people of the city can spend the festival safely and healthily. Happy holidays, happy holidays.

The meeting emphasized that it is necessary to scientifically prevent the spread of the epidemic, reasonably arrange mass cultural activities during the Spring Festival, avoid large-scale gatherings of people, guide the public to live a healthy life, and maintain good hygiene habits. It is necessary to continue to strengthen the treatment work, unblock emergency treatment and referral channels, strengthen the deployment of forces, and achieve timely detection and timely treatment. It is necessary to fully prepare for emergencies, ensure the supply of medicines and epidemic prevention materials, and fully meet the needs of the masses for medical treatment. It is necessary to improve the awareness of risk prevention, do a good job in the management and services of key institutions such as nursing homes, and strengthen the on-duty during the Spring Festival to ensure that personnel are on duty, information is smooth, and responses are quick. It is necessary to continue to strengthen the construction of work style, tighten compaction work responsibilities, improve the supervision and inspection mechanism, and ensure that various prevention and control measures are implemented in detail. It is necessary to care for and care for front-line medical staff, and carry out heart-warming condolence activities.

The meeting emphasized that it is necessary to efficiently coordinate epidemic prevention and control and economic and social development, focus on eight key tasks this year, strengthen economic operation scheduling, speed up the construction of key projects, help market players relieve difficulties, and lay a solid foundation for a good start to the economy this year. With the sense of responsibility of “always rest assured”, we must do a good job in road traffic, fire protection, tourism, large-scale events, urban operations, food, forest fire prevention, and construction safety, strengthen the investigation and rectification of risks and hidden dangers, and resolutely prevent major accidents. It is necessary to ensure the people’s livelihood during the Spring Festival, strengthen the supply and price stability of important people’s livelihood materials, and ensure that the people have a warm winter.

Relevant city leaders, Secretary of the Party Working Committee and Director of the Management Committee of Xixian New Area, relevant municipal departments and comrades in charge of various districts, counties, and development zones participated. (Released in Xi’an)

Special statement: The content of the above article only represents the author’s own views, and does not represent the views or positions of Sina.com. If you have any questions about the content of the work, copyright or other issues, please contact Sina.com within 30 days after the work is published.