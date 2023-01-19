Yi Lianhong emphasized at the Second Plenary Session of the 15th Provincial Commission for Discipline Inspection to continue to promote the provincial practice of leading social revolution through self-revolution

Wang Hao, Huang Lixin, Huang Jianfa and others attended

Yi Lianhong, Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee, emphasized at the Second Plenary Session of the 15th Provincial Commission for Discipline Inspection on the morning of the 18th that it is necessary to adhere to the guidance of Xi Jinping’s new era of socialism with Chinese characteristics, thoroughly study and implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, and fully implement the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. The Second Plenary Session of the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection, the 15th Provincial Party Congress, and the 2nd Plenary Session of the 15th Provincial Party Committee made deployments, taking comprehensive and strict party governance as a long-term strategy and an eternal task, and continued to improve the system of comprehensive and strict party governance and self-revolutionary provinces. We will continue to promote the provincial practice of leading social revolution through self-revolution, and accelerate the creation of a new era of high ground for party building and clean construction that pays equal attention to industriousness and integrity. At the forefront, always rushing to the forefront in the protracted battle of tough battles, deepening Zhejiang’s practice, providing Zhejiang’s answers, and demonstrating Zhejiang’s responsibility to solve the unique problems of the big party, and implement the “eight-eight strategy” for the loyalty of our province, with “two first “Create an “important window” and strive to write a chapter of Chinese-style modernization in Zhejiang to provide a strong guarantee.

Wang Hao, Huang Lixin, Huang Jianfa and other leading cadres at or above the vice-provincial level attended the meeting. Fu Mingxian, Member of the Standing Committee of the Provincial Party Committee, Secretary of the Provincial Commission for Discipline Inspection, and Director of the Provincial Supervisory Commission presided over the meeting.

Yi Lianhong pointed out that General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech at the Second Plenary Session of the 20th Central Commission for Discipline Inspection made a strategic deployment for the unswerving and in-depth promotion of comprehensive and strict party governance from the perspective of the party’s long-term governance, the country’s long-term stability, and the people’s happiness and well-being. , the whole article shines with core power, truth power, and struggle power, demonstrates firm belief, firm stand, and strong responsibility, shows far-reaching consideration, deep self-confidence, and deep feelings, and has political guidance, strategic orientation, and fundamentals that dominate the overall situation. Guidance is the fundamental follow and scientific guidance to lead the comprehensive and strict governance of the party to open up new situations, open up new realms, and create new great achievements. It is necessary to study and comprehend the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech with the party’s 20 major decision-making arrangements and the spirit of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee’s democratic life meeting. The great practice of “Ten Years of Sharpening a Sword” deeply comprehends the decisive significance of “two establishments”; based on the question of “six how to always” rushing to the exam, and always remains sober and firm in solving the unique problems of big parties; based on “two are always on the road” “Major judgments, more firm determination and will to be strict to the end; based on the “four beams and eight pillars of party governance” system planning, and continuously enhance the high consciousness of building a comprehensive and strict party management system; based on the key deployment of the “five aspects of efforts” , press and compact the political responsibility of comprehensively and strictly governing the party, adhere to the strict tone, strict measures, and strict atmosphere for a long time, and effectively unify thoughts and actions into the strategic deployment of the Party Central Committee’s unswerving and comprehensively strict party governance come up.

Yi Lianhong fully affirmed the achievements made in the construction of party style and clean government and anti-corruption work in our province in the past year, and emphasized that 2023 is the first year to fully implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, and it is the implementation of the “14th Five-Year Plan” to inherit the past and usher in the future. The crucial year is the 20th anniversary of the implementation of the “88th Strategy”, and it is also a critical year for high-quality development and construction of a common prosperity demonstration zone. It is particularly important to promote comprehensive and strict party governance. It is necessary to comprehensively benchmark the missions and tasks shouldered by Zhejiang in the new era and new journey, firmly grasp the initiative of comprehensively and strictly governing the party, focus on “two maintenances”, strengthen political supervision, improve maintenance awareness, maintenance capabilities, and maintenance effects, and focus on “two maintenances” The power of supervision should be strengthened by the “big country”, focus on the “key few” to increase the effectiveness of supervision, focus on political discipline to show the sword of supervision, and focus on political ecology to show the power of supervision; stand firm on the standpoint of the people, strengthen the construction of work style, and deepen the rectification of “four winds” “, curb unhealthy trends, establish new trends, grasp the “four winds” for a long time, step by step to cure unhealthy trends, and spread new trends layer by layer; deepen the treatment of both symptoms and root causes, strengthen anti-corruption and corruption control, and promote dare not to be corrupt, not to be corrupt, not to want to be corrupt, Continue to strengthen the deterrence of punishment, magnify the effect of governance, and expand the depth of prevention; adhere to the strict word, strengthen the construction of the system, and realize the improvement of standards, connotations, and quality and efficiency as a whole, promote the coordination of supervision, make good use of the sword of inspection, and strengthen responsibility Chain: highlight strict management and love, strengthen the orientation of industriousness and integrity, and collectively stimulate responsibility, hard work, boldness, cleanliness and competence, adhere to the combination of layer-by-layer fortification and early detection of small ones, clarification and rectification of names and combating false accusations, fault-tolerant correction and incentives. Combination Leading the whole society to form a momentum of innovation, entrepreneurship and creation with cadres pioneering, so that cadres dare to act, local governments dare to venture, enterprises dare to act, and the masses dare to pioneer, which has become a distinctive symbol, distinctive character, and surging power of Zhejiang.

Yi Lianhong requested that the province’s discipline inspection and supervision agencies and discipline inspection and supervision cadres should lead and set an example in terms of loyalty to the party, strong skills, and strict discipline, and forge loyal, clean and responsible people with higher standards, stricter requirements, and more practical measures. Disciplinary inspection and supervision of the Iron Army.

The Second Plenary Session of the 15th Provincial Commission for Discipline Inspection was held in Hangzhou on the 18th. The Standing Committee of the Provincial Commission for Discipline Inspection presided over the meeting. On behalf of the Standing Committee of the Provincial Commission for Discipline Inspection, Fu Mingxian made a work report titled “Comprehensively Implementing the Spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China and Striving to Build a Highland for Integrity in the New Era”.

The meeting on the morning of the 18th was held in the form of a video conference, with branch venues set up in each city. Members of the Provincial Commission for Discipline Inspection and the principals of the relevant units under the Hangzhou Provincial Department attended the meeting at the main provincial venue.