Yin Li presided over the meeting to dispatch the epidemic situation and went to Haidian District for investigation and inspection.

On November 25, Yin Li, Secretary of the Beijing Municipal Party Committee and leader of the Leading Group for Prevention and Control, presided over the 306th meeting of the Leading Group for the Prevention and Control of the New Coronary Pneumonia Epidemic in Beijing and the 200th meeting of the Joint Prevention and Control Coordination Mechanism for the Capital to Strictly Enter Beijing The fifty-fifth meeting dispatched the epidemic disposal work, and went to Haidian District for investigation and inspection. He emphasized that we are currently in a critical period of racing against time and fighting against the virus. All districts, departments and units must further aim at the goals and tasks, strengthen responsibility, enhance fighting skills, optimize and improve measures, and be responsible for keeping the soil and fulfilling the responsibility to achieve science. Accurately and quickly deal with the epidemic, serve the masses with heart and soul, and effectively build a solid barrier to protect people’s life safety and health. Yin Yong, Deputy Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee, Acting Mayor, Deputy Leader of the Leading Group for Prevention and Control, and Wei Xiaodong, Chairman of the CPPCC attended the meeting respectively.

Tengsheng Biopharmaceutical Co., Ltd. is located in Zhongguancun Dongsheng International Science Park. The new crown neutralizing antibody combination therapy drug developed by the company has played an active role in the clinical frontline of many places. Yin Li inspected the epidemic prevention measures in the park and buildings, and observed the progress of research and development of new crown therapeutic drugs. He pointed out that the biomedical industry is in the ascendant, and it is necessary to focus on the current urgent needs and frontier areas, strengthen scientific research and tackle key problems, and better protect the health of the people. Do a good job in the epidemic prevention work of industrial parks, reasonably set the on-duty rate according to the characteristics of enterprises, strictly manage the parks and enterprises, earnestly guarantee, and meticulously serve, so as to ensure the stability of the innovation chain, industrial chain, and supply chain. Tsinghua University has established a “program-driven”, “instruction-driven”, “information-driven” and “self-driven” emergency work mode in response to the epidemic situation, which has improved the working capabilities of rapid response, scientific research and judgment, systematic disposal, and effective response. Yin Li successively came to the school gate safety monitoring post, student canteen, nucleic acid sampling point, health monitoring point and other places to check the campus epidemic prevention work. He pointed out that it is necessary to coordinate and do a good job in campus epidemic prevention management and service guarantee for teachers and students, strengthen technical support, improve the scientificity and accuracy of normalized prevention and control, and strengthen the campus epidemic prevention line.

Yin Li emphasized during the dispatch and investigation and inspection that the key to curbing the rising trend of the epidemic is to act quickly. It is necessary to vigorously speed up the work of detecting and chasing the sun, location control, and isolation and transfer. The city and district epidemic-related risk emergency response headquarters have established a mixed-management chasing sun detection command and dispatching mechanism to fully mobilize all forces to achieve fast inspection and quick exit. Fast management, fast control, fast transportation and fast separation. The city has increased its support for all districts. The “top leaders” in each district must clarify the situation, sink down, and implement it. District-level departments must include Jiexiang to enrich grassroots front-line prevention and control forces and help solve practical problems. Promoting the construction of square cabin hospitals nearby, strengthening operation management and patient service guarantee. Scientifically allocate medical staff and working force, improve the level of medical services, do a good job in catering, cleaning, etc., enrich the life in the cabin, strengthen psychological counseling, and solve appeals in a timely manner. Strict grid management of the shelter hospitals, good personal protection for medical staff and staff, to prevent cross-infection. Ensure sufficient market supply, smooth logistics and distribution channels, give full play to the role of the market mechanism, and open up the “last 100 meters” and “last 1 meter” end links. The prevention and control of the epidemic involves all aspects and thousands of households. It is necessary to implement the concept of putting people first and life first, do a good job with the masses patiently and meticulously, and reduce the inconvenience caused to the masses due to the epidemic.

City leaders Xia Linmao, Zhao Lei, and Lu Yan, Secretary of the Party Committee of Tsinghua University Qiu Yong, and President Wang Xiqin participated in the investigation and inspection.