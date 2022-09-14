Original title: Yongping police started a new round of public security inspections

A few days ago, the Dali Yongping County police launched the third round of summer night public security inspections, publicity and unified actions, and made every effort to escort a safe Mid-Autumn Festival.

During the operation, the main leaders of the Yongping County Public Security Bureau commanded the front, and the members of the party committee of the bureau led the teams to fully carry forward the spirit of “bright sword”, play the role of “night watchman”, and highlight key parts, places, road sections, passages and the waters of the Yinjiang River. “Five investigations” action, carry out “assault-style”, “carpet-style” and “pull-net-style” inspections of key places in the jurisdiction that are prone to filth and dirt, and easy to breed illegal crimes, promptly investigate and deal with existing illegal and criminal activities, and effectively prevent and eliminate social problems. security risks. At the same time, in the way of “visible, easy to understand, and remember” for the masses, simultaneously carry out publicity and warning education on safety knowledge such as anti-telephone fraud, anti-theft, anti-drowning, fire prevention, refusal to drink and drive, refrain from gambling and drugs, and promote installation. The “National Anti-Fraud Center” app has effectively made the people in Yongping County feel that safety is at their fingertips and guards are at their side.

On the first day of the operation, Yongping County Police dispatched a total of 138 police officers, set up 4 checkpoints, checked 44 key areas of public security, checked 1,003 inspectors, 2,057 vehicles, checked 69 rental houses, and 457 tenants. There are 191 key industry venues such as hotels, Internet cafes, singing and dancing entertainment, bathing and massage, video game halls, catering, rental housing, logistics and delivery, and 16 hidden safety hazards have been discovered and supervised to rectify. Set up 2 publicity and defense points, organized 4 publicity activities, distributed 406 publicity materials, and served 1,079 people.

From the 9th to the 11th, this round of centralized and unified action will focus on deterring illegal crimes, clearing hidden safety hazards, further consolidating and expanding the results of the “Hundred Days Action”, and creating a good social security environment for the successful holding of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. (Lee Sub)