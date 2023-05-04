Zelensky: creation of special court on “crime” of Russian aggression

Mayo 4, 2023 – 10:26 AM

Ukrainian President Volodimir Zelensky demanded this Thursday in The Hague the creation of a special court to hold Russia accountable for its “crime” of aggression, during a visit to the International Criminal Court (ICC).

“There should be accountability for this crime. And this can only be enforced by the court,” Zelensky told diplomats and officials at the ICC, which issued an arrest warrant for Russian Vladimir Putin in March.

Zelensky nevertheless rejected the idea of ​​a “hybrid” court suggested by other states.

“The law must work fully to guarantee justice,” Zelenski added, rejecting the idea of ​​”hybrid impunity.”

The United States in March expressed support for the creation of a special court to try Russian “aggression” in Ukraine, with international funds and staff but grounded in the Ukrainian judicial system.

The International Criminal Court, created in 2002 to judge the worst atrocities committed in the world, does not have the power to judge crimes of aggression against Russia, which is not a signatory to the Rome Statute by which said court was created.

The court in March issued an arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin for the war crime of “illegal deportation” of Ukrainian children in connection with the conflict.