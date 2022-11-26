On November 25, the Provincial Party Committee held a symposium for the heads of the provincial committees of the democratic parties and the Provincial Federation of Industry and Commerce to study and implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China and promote the healthy development of multi-party cooperation in our province in the new era. Provincial Party Secretary Zhang Guoqing presided over the meeting and delivered a speech.

At the symposium, Wen Xueqiong, chairman of the Kuomintang Provincial Committee, Liu Zhongmin, chairman of the Democratic League Provincial Committee, Guo Caiyun, chairman of the Democratic Construction Provincial Committee, Jiang Jun, chairman of the Democratic Progressive Provincial Committee, and Yang Guanlin, chairman of the Provincial Committee of the Peasants and Labor Party , Xu Guangwen, Chairman of the Zhigong Party Provincial Committee, Lu Ke, Chairman of the Provincial Committee of Jiusan Society, Cai Rui, Chairman of the Provincial Committee of the Taiwan League, and Zhao Yanqing, Chairman of the Provincial Federation of Industry and Commerce, etc. made speeches successively on the spot or through video, expressing the need to study and promote in depth Implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, deeply understand the decisive significance of the “two establishments”, resolutely achieve the “two maintenances”, adhere to the center, give full play to the advantages, better perform duties and responsibilities, and make new breakthroughs for the revitalization and development of Liaoning contribute. Zhang Guoqing responded to each speaker one by one, hoping that everyone will continue to combine the actual situation of the province, select the right incision, strengthen investigation and research, actively offer advice and suggestions, and play a better role.

Zhang Guoqing pointed out in his speech that the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China is a meeting to hold high the banner, gather strength, and forge ahead in unity. To study and understand the spirit of the 20th National Congress, we must follow the important requirements of the “five firm grasps” put forward by General Secretary Xi Jinping, insist on comprehensiveness and accuracy, deeply understand the connotation, accurately grasp the extension, and unify thoughts and actions into the spirit of the 20th National Congress. We must firmly grasp the great significance of the work of the past five years and the great transformation of the new era in the past 10 years, deeply understand the decisive significance of the “two establishments”, strengthen the “four consciousnesses”, strengthen the “four self-confidences”, and achieve the “two maintenances” “, and always maintain a high degree of consistency with the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China with Comrade Xi Jinping at its core in terms of ideology, politics and actions. We must firmly grasp the world outlook and methodology of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, deeply understand the “two combinations” and “six persistences”, fully implement Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, and persist in and apply well the positions that run through it view method. We must firmly grasp the mission and task of promoting the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation with Chinese-style modernization, deeply understand the Chinese characteristics, essential requirements and major principles that must be firmly grasped in Chinese-style modernization, and accurately grasp the various strategic deployments made by the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. Contribute to the writing of the Liaoning chapter of building a socialist modern country in an all-round way. We must firmly grasp the important requirements of leading a great social revolution with a great self-revolution, deeply understand the major thesis of “two long-term existence” and “two are always on the road”, play the role of democratic supervision, and continue to purify the political ecology and cultivate righteousness for Liaoning Contribute. We must firmly grasp the requirements of the times of united struggle, unswervingly think, stand together, and work together with the Communist Party of China, and rely on tenacious struggle to open up new horizons for career development.

Zhang Guoqing pointed out that in recent years, the provincial committees of the democratic parties and the Provincial Federation of Industry and Commerce have closely focused on the overall situation of the province’s work, conscientiously performed the functions of participating in and discussing state affairs, democratic supervision, and political consultation, and have done a lot of work that reflects characteristics, highlights advantages, and is fruitful. Work has made important contributions to the revitalization and development of Liaoning. Zhang Guoqing expressed his gratitude to everyone on behalf of the Liaoning Provincial Committee of the Communist Party of China.

Zhang Guoqing pointed out that we must thoroughly implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, conscientiously implement the important speeches and instructions of General Secretary Xi Jinping on the revitalization and development of Northeast China and Liaoning, accelerate the realization of new breakthroughs in the revitalization and development of Liaoning, and show greater responsibility and action in the revitalization of Northeast China in the new era. , We need to think and work together. It is hoped that all democratic parties and federations of industry and commerce will adhere to the correct political direction, thoroughly study and implement Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, and continue to carry out in-depth education on the theme of “following the party unswervingly and forging ahead hand in hand in the new era” to consolidate the common cause of unity and cooperation. ideological and political basis. It is necessary to give full play to its advantages and perform its functions, in terms of achieving high-quality development, maintaining the “five major security” of the country, realizing high-level scientific and technological self-reliance, creating a new frontier for opening up to the outside world, implementing the national regional development strategy, and promoting the healthy development of the non-public economy and non-public ownership. For the healthy growth of economic people, build more wise words and offer more practical strategies. It is necessary to actively participate in social governance, guide the majority of members to distinguish right from wrong, stand firm, and assist the party committee and government to do a good job in communicating ideas, straightening out emotions, and resolving conflicts, so as to promote overall social harmony and stability. It is necessary to strengthen self-construction, comprehensively improve the ability to perform duties, closely follow the goals and principles of political participation party building, and continuously improve the ability to grasp politics, participate in and discuss state affairs, organize and lead, cooperate and work together, and solve their own problems. The Liaoning Provincial Committee of the Communist Party of China will continue to strengthen solidarity and cooperation with people outside the party, sincerely accept the democratic supervision of people outside the party, and support the work of the democratic parties and federations of industry and commerce.

Hu Lijie, member of the Standing Committee of the Provincial Party Committee and Minister of the United Front Work Department, attended the meeting.