On December 28, Zhang Pingwen was appointed as the president of Wuhan University, Du Jiangfeng was appointed as the president of Zhejiang University, and Zhong Denghua was appointed as the party secretary of China Agricultural University.

On December 28, it was learned from the “Current Leaders” column of Wuhan University’s official website that Zhang Pingwen has served as the president and deputy secretary of the Party Committee of Wuhan University.

Resume of Comrade Zhang Pingwen

Image source: Public Account of Wuhan University

Zhang Pingwen, male, Han nationality, born in July 1966, postgraduate degree, doctor of science, member of the Communist Party of China, professor, academician of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, academician of the Academy of Sciences of the Developing World, is currently the president and deputy secretary of the party committee of Wuhan University.

Elected as an academician of the Department of Mathematical Physics of the Chinese Academy of Sciences in 2015, an academician of the Academy of Sciences for the Developing World in 2016, a fellow of the American Society for Industrial and Applied Mathematics in 2020, an academic leader of the National Natural Science Foundation of China Innovative Research Group Project (2014) and Project Leader of the Basic Science Center “Scientific Computing and Machine Learning” (2022). Since 2018, he has served as the director of the National Engineering Laboratory of Big Data Analysis and Application Technology.

He won the Ho Leung Ho Lee Foundation Science and Technology Progress Award in 2021, the second prize of the National Natural Science Award in 2014, the first prize of the Ministry of Education Natural Science Award in 2007, and the Feng Kang Scientific Computing Award. In 2011, he was invited to give a one-hour report at the 7th International Conference on Industrial and Applied Mathematics. In 2014, he was invited to give a conference report at the American Annual Conference on Industrial and Applied Mathematics. In 2018, he was invited to give a 45-minute invitation to the International Conference of Mathematicians. Report. Served as the editor-in-chief of the academic journal CSIAM Transactions on Applied Mathematics, the editorial board member of more than ten domestic and foreign journals including Applied Mathematics and Mechanics, and published more than 100 academic papers.

He has successively served as assistant to the president, vice president, member of the Standing Committee of the Party Committee, and vice president of Peking University. In December 2022, he served as the president and deputy secretary of the Party Committee of Wuhan University.

Social part-time job: Chairman of the Chinese Society of Industrial and Applied Mathematics; Chairman of the Educational Assistance Committee of the Chinese Society for Educational Development Strategy.

Du Jiangfeng appointed president of Zhejiang University

According to the news from the WeChat public account of Zhejiang University on December 28, a few days ago,Approved by the central government: Comrade Du Jiangfeng is appointed as the president (deputy ministerial level) and deputy secretary of the party committee of Zhejiang University.On December 28, Zhejiang University held a video conference for teachers and cadres. Comrade Li Xiaoxin, deputy director of the Organization Department of the Central Committee and director of the Central Committee’s editorial office, attended the meeting and announced the central decision and made a speech. Comrade Weng Tiehui, member of the party group of the Ministry of Education and deputy minister, and Comrade Wang Cheng, member of the Standing Committee of the Zhejiang Provincial Party Committee and director of the Organization Department, attended the meeting and delivered speeches. Comrade Ren Shaobo, Secretary of the Party Committee of Zhejiang University, presided over the meeting.

Resume of Comrade Du Jiangfeng

Image source: WeChat public account of Zhejiang University

Du Jiangfeng, born in June 1969, postgraduate, doctor of science, member of the Communist Party of China, alternate member of the 20th Central Committee, professor, academician of the Chinese Academy of Sciences. Former vice president of University of Science and Technology of China.

Zhong Denghua served as Secretary of the Party Committee of China Agricultural University

According to the official account of China Agricultural University on December 28, recently, the central government approved:Comrade Zhong Denghua served as Secretary of the Party Committee of China Agricultural University;Due to his age, Comrade Jiang Peimin no longer serves as Secretary of the Party Committee of China Agricultural University.

Resume of Comrade Zhong Denghua

Image source: Official account of China Agricultural University

Zhong Denghua,Born in November 1963, postgraduate, doctor of engineering, member of the Communist Party of China, professor, academician of the Chinese Academy of Engineering.Former President of Tianjin UniversityVice Minister of Education, member of the Party Leadership Group.

The Daily Economic News integrated the public account of Wuhan University, the public account of Zhejiang University, and the public account of China Agricultural University