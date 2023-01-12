Zhang Ying participated in the group discussion of the first meeting of the 13th Provincial CPPCC and made a keynote speech focusing on the overall situation of the center’s service to improve the effectiveness of participating in and discussing state affairs

On the afternoon of January 11, members of the Provincial CPPCC who attended the first meeting of the 13th Provincial CPPCC discussed in groups the work report and proposal work report of the 12th Provincial CPPCC Standing Committee.

Zhang Ying, the convener of the CPPCC members of Fufu Province and the chairman of the CPPCC, participated in the group discussions of the invited group discussions of the chairmen of the CPPCC and delivered a keynote speech.

Zhang Ying said in her speech that she very much agrees with the work report made by Comrade Zhou Bo on behalf of the Standing Committee of the 12th Provincial Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference and the report on the proposal work made by Comrade Li Xiaoan on behalf of the Standing Committee of the 12th Provincial Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference.

Zhang Ying said that in the past five years, the provincial CPPCC has correctly grasped the nature and positioning of the CPPCC, continuously strengthened and improved the work of the CPPCC, significantly improved its ability to perform duties, and significantly improved its consultation and discussion of politics. This important platform has further smoothed the important channel of the CPPCC. The various tasks of the provincial CPPCC are innovative, bright, and fruitful, which makes the work of the CPPCC work full of flavor and sound. It is mainly reflected in: formulating and revising a number of important work systems, and improving the institutionalization, standardization, and proceduralization of the CPPCC. level; focusing on building a regional development pattern of “one circle, one belt and two districts”, carrying out key research and consultations, highlighting the role of the CPPCC; extensively carrying out special research and consultations on the CPPCC at the provincial, city, and county (district) levels, promoting the work of the CPPCC to the grassroots Extend the work of the CPPCC to make the work of the CPPCC more practical; carry out activities to tell the “Liaoning story”, show good development expectations, and create a consultation platform for “Liaoning affairs are easy to discuss, and talk about things for the people”, conveying the good voice of the CPPCC and expanding increased the influence of the CPPCC; carried out reading activities, created a strong atmosphere of the CPPCC, and improved the quality of the members of the CPPCC; continued to carry out the work of helping Zhangwu in Fuxin, and continued to promote desertified land governance and ecological restoration in Zhangwu, so that Zhangwu could get rid of It has overcome poverty and embarked on the road of sound development, fully demonstrating the pragmatic work and responsibility of the Provincial CPPCC.

To do a good job in the work of the CPPCC in the new year, Zhang Ying said that in the face of the new situation and new tasks, I feel that the CPPCC shoulders the responsibility and the mission is glorious. We must implement the spirit of this conference and continuously strengthen, improve and upgrade the work of the CPPCC. under the following aspectsworkHusband: First, we must work hard to improve our political standing, focus on the center, and serve the overall situation; second, we must continuously strengthen learning, increase knowledge, and increase talents.workthirdly, we must improve the ability to perform duties, improve the quality of research, and negotiate and discuss state affairs.workHusband; Fourth, we must strengthen the team building, improve the quality of the team, and improve the quality of the committee members.workhusband. In the new year, we must focus on the main responsibilities and main business, strengthen responsibility, and strive to: be at the forefront and demonstrate the political responsibility of the CPPCC; learn from the depths to improve the ability of the CPPCC; seek new places to strengthen the people’s The vitality of the CPPCC’s work; the discussion is practical, highlighting the effectiveness of the CPPCC’s participation in politics.

Zhang Ying suggested that the provincial, city, and county (district) CPPCC linkages are a good carrier and platform for the CPPCC consultation work, and hope that the provincial CPPCC will continue to increase the joint research, consultation, and inspection of the provincial, city, and county (district) CPPCC Intensify efforts, gather strength, develop each individual’s strengths, and jointly write a new chapter in the cause of the CPPCC in the new era.

Lin Li, member of the Provincial CPPCC and vice mayor, Zhang Shihui and Long Zhenhai, members of the Provincial CPPCC and vice-chairmen of the CPPCC, participated in group discussions in their respective groups.