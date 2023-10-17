Zhao Leji Holds Meetings with Presidents of Vietnam, Kazakhstan, and Prime Minister of Thailand to Strengthen Cooperation

Zhao Leji, Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress, held meetings with the President of Vietnam, the President of Kazakhstan, and the Prime Minister of Thailand in Beijing on October 17, 2023. The meetings aimed to strengthen bilateral relations and promote cooperation in various fields.

During his meeting with Vietnamese President Vo Van Sang, Zhao Leji emphasized the importance of the China-Vietnam comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership. He highlighted the 15th anniversary of the establishment of this partnership and praised the high-level relationship between the two countries. Zhao urged both sides to focus on connecting the “Belt and Road” and the “Two Corridors and One Circle” initiatives to achieve further cooperation and significant results. He also expressed the willingness of the National People’s Congress of China to collaborate with the National Assembly of Vietnam in implementing important consensus and bilateral cooperation agreements.

President Vo Van Sang reaffirmed Vietnam’s commitment to developing relations with China, stating that it has always been their strategic choice and top priority. He expressed Vietnam’s willingness to participate actively in the joint construction of the “Belt and Road” and strengthen practical cooperation with China, ultimately bringing Vietnam-China relations to a new level.

In his meeting with Kazakhstan President Tokayev, Zhao Leji acknowledged the 10th anniversary of President Xi Jinping’s “Belt and Road” initiative. He commended the pioneering cooperation between China and Kazakhstan in building the initiative and achieving tangible results. Zhao expressed the National People’s Congress of China‘s readiness to work with the Parliament of Kazakhstan to strengthen strategic alignment and deepen the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries.

President Tokayev emphasized Kazakhstan’s great importance to the development of the permanent comprehensive strategic partnership with China. He expressed his willingness to build the “Belt and Road” with high quality and promote cooperation in various fields, aiming to elevate the friendly relations between the two countries to new heights.

During the meeting with Thai Prime Minister Settar, Zhao Leji reiterated the strong bonds between China and Thailand as good neighbors, relatives, and partners. He congratulated Thailand’s new parliament and cabinet for fulfilling their duties successfully. Zhao expressed China‘s commitment to deepen political mutual trust, support each other, and work towards building a China-Thailand community with a shared future. He also expressed the National People’s Congress of China‘s willingness to maintain friendly exchanges with the Thai National Assembly to provide legal support for cooperation and the joint construction of the “Belt and Road”.

Prime Minister Settar conveyed Thailand’s appreciation for the development of friendly relations with China and admired China‘s achievements in development. He expressed Thailand’s willingness to deepen “Belt and Road” cooperation, enhance personnel and cultural exchanges, and contribute to the well-being of both nations.

The meetings were attended by Ding Zhongli, further highlighting the importance and significance of the discussions.

Overall, these meetings reaffirm China‘s commitment to strengthening diplomatic ties and promoting cooperation with Vietnam, Kazakhstan, and Thailand. The discussions surrounding the “Belt and Road” initiative demonstrate China‘s efforts to enhance regional and global connectivity and foster mutually beneficial partnerships.

