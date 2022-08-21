[The Epoch Times, August 21, 2022](The Epoch Times reporter Li Jing reported) “So far, no drug has been proven to have a preventive effect on the new crown pneumonia (also known as the ‘CCP virus’).” This is the Chinese Academy of Engineering The latest medical opinion published by academician Zhong Nanshan has attracted the attention of mainland media.

According to the “Yangcheng Evening News” report, on August 20, at the 18th International Conference on Collateral Disease and the 9th Conference on Vascular Diseases of Integrative Medicine, jointly hosted by the Chinese Association of Traditional Chinese Medicine, the Chinese Society of Integrative Medicine and other units, Wu Yiling, and other academicians to make academic reports on the subject at the academician forum.

At the conference, Zhong Nanshan, an academician of the Chinese Academy of Engineering, said, “Whether it is Western medicine research or traditional Chinese medicine research, the ultimate goal is to prove whether the drugs, techniques and methods are effective and safe. No matter what theory or theory is used to explain, the final test efficacy and safety.”

Academician Zhong pointed out, “So far, no drug has been proven to have a preventive effect on new coronary pneumonia.”

However, Zhong Nanshan highly praised Lianhua Qingwen developed by the team of Academician Wu Yiling at this meeting. In addition, experts such as Xu Qingfeng, director of the Guangdong Provincial Administration of Traditional Chinese Medicine, and Professor Jia Zhenhua of Hebei Yiling Hospital, all affirmed the role of Lianhua Qingwen Capsules in the field of major diseases.

It is worth mentioning that Academician Zhong Nanshan is a “firm supporter” of Lianhua Qingwen. However, regarding the Shanghai authorities’ distribution of Lianhua Qingwen capsules to citizens during the epidemic in April this year, Rao Yi, a famous Chinese scholar, said in an article that during the epidemic, counterfeit medicines are not allowed to take advantage of the situation, and it is not advisable to forcibly distribute uncertified traditional Chinese medicines.

Rao Yi, a professor at Peking University and a senior researcher at the Beijing Institute of Life Sciences, wrote on his blog on April 17 that if “Lianhua Qingwen” has never been strictly proven to be effective, then the forced delivery will harm the waiting for necessary supplies and medicines. of the masses.

As early as May 4, 2020, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Communist Party of China and the National Health Commission invited Zhong Nanshan, an academician of the Chinese Academy of Engineering, to connect with overseas students via CCTV to explain the current epidemic.

Zhong Nanshan specially recommended Lianhua Qingwen to treat pneumonia through CCTV. He said, “Lianhua Qingwen is suitable for more than 80% of ordinary patients. After the experiment, I have confidence and evidence that Lianhua Qingwen is really effective. .”

Because Zhong Nanshan “brought goods” for Lianhua Qingwen many times, some mainland media even dug up Guangzhou Medical University to set up the Nanshan-Yiling Lung Network Joint Research Center, believing that Zhong Nanshan was related to the interests of Yiling Pharmaceutical, but Zhong Nanshan denied this. .

Zhong Nanshan supports “Lianhua Qingwen” and draws out the interest chain of many pharmaceutical companies

On April 14, 2020, the State Food and Drug Administration of the Communist Party of China approved the inclusion of the treatment of CCP virus into the drug indications of Lianhua Qingwen Granules and Capsules and Xuebijing Injection. The next day, Hongri Pharmaceutical, which produces Xuebijing Injection, opened at the daily limit, while the stock price of Yiling Pharmaceutical, which produced Lianhua Qingwen, quickly rose by the daily limit. Wu Yiling, the founder of Yiling Pharmaceutical, has also received widespread attention.

According to “Chinese Entrepreneur Magazine”, during SARS in 2003, Wu Yiling led a team to develop Lianhua Qingwen Capsule, a traditional Chinese medicine against SARS. It has been recommended by the Chinese Communist Party’s Health and Health Commission and other departments for 18 times.

A total of 7 billionaires were born in the Wu family. Among them, Wu Yiling was worth nearly 5 billion yuan at that time, surpassing Yuan Longping in one fell swoop, and was known as the “richest A-share academician”.

Zhong Nanshan has repeatedly served as the platform for Lianhua Qingwen of Yiling Pharmaceutical, and he is said to be associated with the company.

In addition, the Xuebijing produced by Hongri Pharmaceutical recommended by Zhong Nanshan, its affiliated company, Tianjin Hongri Jiandakang Pharmaceutical Technology Co., Ltd. (Hongri Pharmaceutical holds 12.5%), is also related to Zhong Nanshan.

According to Tianyancha data, Zhong Nanshan is the director of Tianjin Hongri Jiandakang Pharmaceutical Technology Co., Ltd. “China Economic Weekly” quoted a report that the company’s new anti-tumor drug PTS and its derivatives industrialization project are the landing projects of Zhong Nanshan’s team in Tianjin.

According to Lu media reports, querying the “Tianyancha” data, it can be found that Zhong Nanshan has 3 companies, one of which is Guangzhou Huyan Institute Pharmaceutical Technology Co., Ltd., and Zhong Nanshan is the chairman of the board. Zhou Rong, the company’s vice chairman, owns 34 companies, and Zhang Xiaolei, another vice chairman, owns 20 companies. All of the company’s senior management collectively owns 90 companies.

After the outbreak of the epidemic in mainland China, Zhong Nanshan served as the leader of the high-level expert group of the National Health Commission of the Communist Party of China, and he concealed the epidemic situation for the CCP many times.

Responsible editor: Sun Yun #