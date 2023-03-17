Home News Sailing ship used to land migrants in Calabria on fire – breaking latest news
(ANSA) – CAULONIA, MARCH 17 – A fire of a probably intentional nature destroyed a sailboat on the beach of Caulonia Marina which ran aground last autumn with about fifty migrants on board on the stretch of beach of the town in Locride. Refugees of various nationalities arrived on board the boat in September, rescued several miles from the Calabrian coast by the Coast Guard and subsequently taken into the Port of Roccella Ionica aboard one of the patrol boats of the Port Authority.

Police and firefighters went to the scene of the fire. The police are investigating the incident. The boat used by the migrants and which ran aground in Caulonia Marina was awaiting a demolition order from the competent authorities. (HANDLE).

