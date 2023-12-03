2023 China Tennis Tour Sanya Station and Sanya Tennis Challenge get underway – Sports – China Engineering Network

The 2023 China Tennis Tour Sanya Station and Sanya Tennis Challenge (CTA500) kicked off at the Sanya International Tennis Center on the morning of December 2, marking the first time the China Tennis Tour has entered Sanya and the highest-level tennis event held in the city.

The opening ceremony began with a spectacular dance performance showcasing the unique characteristics of Sanya. Meng Xuyan, member of the party group and deputy director of the Sanya Tourism, Culture, Radio, Television and Sports Bureau, delivered a speech expressing gratitude for the successful settlement of the China Tennis Tour in Sanya, highlighting the event as a new business opportunity for the city.

Sun Wenbing, director of the Youth and Mass Affairs Department of the Tennis Management Center of the State Sports General Administration and deputy secretary-general of the Chinese Tennis Association, emphasized the significance of the China Tennis Tour taking root in Sanya, citing the city’s initiative to become a national sports consumption pilot city and a sports tourism demonstration city.

The competition includes five events: men’s singles, women’s singles, men’s doubles, women’s doubles, and mixed doubles, with the champions set to be decided on December 3. Athletes and referee representatives Xie Yanan and Yu Xinghan solemnly swore in, officially marking the start of the 2023 China Tennis Tour Sanya Station and Sanya Tennis Challenge (CTA500).

The event has received strong support from the Sanya Municipal Government and various relevant departments, underscoring the city’s commitment to promoting sports and tourism. With the China Tennis Tour now firmly established in Sanya, the city is poised to become a prominent destination for tennis enthusiasts and sports tourism.