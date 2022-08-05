The second stage (11th round) of the 2022 Chinese Super League will kick off on August 5. Affected by the league’s resumption of the home and away system, the inter-city mobility of each team during the league has increased, and the demand for referees’ inter-city mobility is also higher. A reporter from Beijing Youth Daily learned on August 3 that, including international referee Ma Ning and international assistant referees Cao Yi and Shi Xiang, who were qualified to enforce the Qatar World Cup finals, all registered international referees of the Chinese Football Association (7 referees) , 9 assists) will participate in the law enforcement of the Super League at this stage. However, during the Chinese Super League, Ma Ning and the other three will visit in due course according to the arrangement of FIFA, and participate in the training of Qatar World Cup law enforcement and other related business activities.

Some referees cannot enforce the Chinese Super League due to the epidemic

Ma Ning and other three came to the rescue

It is understood that Fu Ming, an international referee who has been law enforcement overseas for a long time, returned to China on June 13 after completing law enforcement work for the U23 Asian Cup in Uzbekistan. International referee Ma Ning and international assistant referees Cao Yi, Shi Xiang also returned to China on June 25 after completing the law enforcement task for the same event. Due to the law enforcement of many international games in a row, they rarely took a rest after returning to China, so they did not participate in the law enforcement work in the second half of the first stage of the Chinese Super League.

Affected by the epidemic, the first stage of the Chinese Super League, that is, the first 10 rounds of competitions, adopts a centralized competition system, and the competition organizers are temporarily unable to invite foreign referees to come to China to enforce the law. However, some referees were unable to take a long leave from their unit due to the epidemic or were unable to come to the competition area to enforce the law. Judging from the law enforcement work at this stage, the league has a high demand for high-quality referees. Under the tense situation of the referees, some referees had to move between different closed competition areas, and they also worked extremely hard.

For Ma Ning, Cao Yi and Shi Xiang, the next Chinese Super League law enforcement work is also an important “warm-up” before their Qatar World Cup law enforcement work, which will help them maintain their physical condition and further familiarize themselves with the latest FIFA penalties through practice. Rule scaling.

Ma Ning won 155 games

Ranked first in the Chinese Super League

In March 2020, after attending the FIFA Elite Referee Seminar, Ma Ning did not participate in law enforcement international competitions for more than a year due to the impact of the epidemic. However, Ma Ning eventually became the referee of the Qatar World Cup with his good business ability. The competitors who were “squeezed” by him included Japanese Sato Ryuji, Bahrainian Shuklara, Jordanian Markhard, who had enforced the Russian World Cup. Meh et al.

On April 14 last year, Ma Ning and Cao Yi returned to the stage of law enforcement in the AFC Champions League. Since then, the Chinese Football Association has given Ma Ning and others full convenience, allowing them to enforce the law outside the country for a long time. In the World Preliminaries and the AFC Champions League, Ma Ning and other international referees of Chinese nationality have been widely praised by the industry for their law enforcement performance.

From November 1st to 5th, 2021, Ma Ning and Shi Xiang were invited to participate in the World Cup candidate elite referee seminar held in Doha, which was regarded as the “wind vane” for the selection of World Cup referees. In the end, Ma Ning and his partners Shi Xiang and Cao Yi were shortlisted for the Qatar World Cup final round of law enforcement referees, setting a new record in Chinese football.

After the first stage of the Chinese Super League this season, the senior officials of the Chinese Football Association and the preparatory team of the Chinese Football Federation issued commemorative medals to the referees who enforced the Super League in more than 100 games. Among them, Ma Ning ranked first with 155 Chinese Super League enforcement games.

International referee participation

It is beneficial to improve the overall law enforcement level of the Chinese Super League

Among the current international referees registered by the Chinese Football Association, Wang Di has the second most enforcement games with 128 games, Zhang Lei has 107 games, and Fu Ming has 102 games in the Super League. It is worth noting that Ma Ning and Fu Ming have been unable to enforce the Chinese Super League for more than a year due to the long-term overseas law enforcement. Their return will help improve the overall law enforcement level of the Chinese Super League.

Before the Qatar World Cup kicks off, the FIFA Referee Department will also organize referees to receive various business training before the game, and they also need to undergo strict physical fitness tests. Therefore, it is impossible for Ma Ning, Cao Yi and Shi Xiang to continuously enforce the Chinese Super League. By the end of the season, they may even go abroad to participate in FIFA-organized activities after a few rounds of law enforcement.

Text/Reporter Xiao Xun