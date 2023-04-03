Among the holy paths in the Austrian Tyrol the most famous is the Tyrolean section of the Camino de Santiagowhile for the more mountaineering pilgrims there are mountain pilgrimages High & Holy and the Way of San Romedio, where you can also walk in South Tyrol. L’Euregio Marien-Weg n° 2on the other hand, opens the view to the Kufstein region and the neighboring Bavarian area.

4 holy paths in the Austrian Tyrol, in the mountains following in the footsteps of pilgrims

Pilgrimage is a slow but constantly moving, long journey paths steeped in spirituality, lives, stories and traditions. Step by step you return to the essentials, you find the time to organize your thoughts and get closer to yourself. There are many reasons that drive people today to undertake a pilgrimage: not least the desire to prefer a slow and therefore more sustainable form of tourism, but also the desire to put themselves to the test to better understand their own body and strengths. “How far will my feet take me today?”

In Austrian Tyrol there are 4 major pilgrimage routes that preserve an intact, authentic and rare beauty because, unlike the most famous paths in the world, they are not overcrowded and can be walked in absolute peace, meeting the hospitality of the locals and collecting a unique baggage of ancient naturalistic knowledge and experiences. Not only old churches and chapels invite you to linger, but it is above all in nature that pilgrims in Tyrol discover exceptional places which become for them a source of personal inspiration and recollection. For example, the Tischoferhöhle cave in the Kaisertal valley (Kufsteinerland) which descends to a depth of 40 meters and whose settlements date back to the Stone Age; or the monumental Grawa waterfall in the Stubai Valley.

The Tyrolean Way of St. James

The most famous of the holy paths in the Austrian Tyrol, the Camino de Santiago, naturally also passes through Tyrol. Here pilgrims follow the historic route (also called Via Tirolensis) from Strub / Waidring in the Pillerseetal valley through the Inn valley to St. Christoph. Arriving on the Arlberg pass then, you also touch the highest point of the entire Camino de Santiago. Numerous places along the route are dedicated to St. James and bear evidence of pilgrims passing through the Inn Valley since the Middle Ages.

The Tyrolean Way of St. James covers 270 kilometers on forest roads, paved roads and paths. How many kilometers can be traveled in a day is given by the individual pilgrim, but in general it is distributed around 11 or 13 stages. Lodgings can be found almost everywhere along the route and numerous parishes also offer sleeping accommodation for pilgrims. One of the oldest places encountered on the way of this pilgrimage is the monastery of St. Georgenberg near Stans bei Schwaz, which can be reached by crossing the Wolfsklamm gorge on foot along a path of about one kilometre, characterized by 354 steps and bridges wood, immersed in a wild and impressive landscape.

Hoch & Heilig, from South Tyrol to Carinthia via East Tyrol

The cross-border mountain pilgrimage Hoch & Heilig in East Tyrol lets you discover atmospheric Alpine towns, chapels, places of worship but also energy centers of nature with healing power. The almost 200-kilometre-long route starts from Lavant in South Tyrol and goes via San Candido to Heiligenblut in Carinthia following ancient pilgrimage paths. It is divided into nine stages, each of which has its own motto, stories and stimulating meditation practices or rituals in which to practice.

Per exceed 13,000 meters in total altitude difference it is essential to have high mountain experience, good physical condition and the right equipment. However, less trained pilgrims should not be discouraged because at each stage they can personalize their route and decide how much difference in height to make, without compromising their goal. Single or multiple stages of the Hoch & Heilig trail in Tyrol can be done on request in the company of mountain guides.

The Way of San Romedio

From Thaur in Tyrol to the pilgrimage site of San Romedio in Val di Non (Trentino Alto Adige), across a length of 180 kilometers and a vertical drop of 10,000 metres. This route divided into 12 stages, each of which ends in the valley, is among the most recent pilgrimages, inaugurated only in 2014. Walking in the high mountains opens up the gaze to impressive landscapes and breathtaking views that give the pilgrim a boundless sense of freedom.

On this path, pilgrims follow in the footsteps of the medieval popular saint and hermit Romedius and find comfortable lodgings along which to stay overnight. Among the most significant places is the Maria Waldrast monastery (at the foot of Mount Serles in the Stubai Valley), a timeless retreat in nature that invites you to take a contemplative break. Alpine experience, sure-footedness, the ability to master vertigo and adequate alpine equipment are the necessary requisites to face the Romediusweg in the best possible way and to be able to safely cross the passes and avoid risks.

Long-distance path Euregio Marien-Weg n° 2

It’s about a cross-border circular hiking trail in the Bavarian-Austrian border area. It connects a total of 309 kilometers of numerous pilgrimage sites, churches and chapels, closely linked to Mary, the mother of Jesus. The Marien-Weg no. 2 starts from Marienbrunnen in Kufstein via Kössen to Lofer, continues to Fieberbrunn and from there to St. Johann in Tirol and Going. The trail runs alongside the scenic Wilder Kaiser to Kramsach, Bayrischzell and Kiefersfelden and back to the starting point in Kufstein.

This pilgrimage is technically easy to master, but requires a good level of fitness: 13-day tours are recommended for an average of 20 to 29 kilometers per day. The accommodation is easy to find along the road. There are no particular technical challenges on well-maintained paths and roads, but good endurance is required.

More information on pilgrimage routes, places of pilgrimage and places of power: on www.tyrol.com (in English)

