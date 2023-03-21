Home Sports Acqua Sant’Anna sponsor of the Acus Run – Sport Marketing News
Sunday 19 March along the banks of the Po was held l’Acus Run “6° Memorial Sergio Bertoldini”non-competitive sporting event Sant’Anna water supports again as a sponsor.

Now in its 6th edition, the Acus Run, a non-competitive run and walk, is the solidarity sports event in favor of LIGHTHOUSE Foundation conceived and managed by ACUS onlus, an organization created by the will of the family of Sergio Bertoldini (in whose memory the sporting event was held) who passed away prematurely and assisted by the FARO Foundation. For this reason, the entire proceeds from the registrations are donated to the Fragile Families Protection Project of the FARO Foundation, a project that deals with helping the families most in difficulty who find themselves facing oncological disease and, in many cases, the death of a familiar.

Always pleased to be able to concretely support local initiatives with a charitable soul, Acqua Sant’Anna is pleased to marry the 2023 edition of the Acus Run, an event that enhances, on a spring Sunday, sport and well-being, friendship and solidarity along the banks of the Po. In this evocative setting, amidst great joy and a spirit of celebration, numerous families, adults, children and four-legged friends gathered in the open air, all united by the charitable purpose of the event.

