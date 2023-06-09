After leaving FC Bayern: Kahn remains a member of the DFB task force

Status: 09.06.2023 2:16 p.m

After his replacement as CEO at FC Bayern, Oliver Kahn will remain a member of the DFB task force set up around Rudi Völler after the World Cup flop in Qatar.

Even after his replacement as CEO at FC Bayern Munich, Oliver Kahn will remain a member of the DFB task force that was founded in Qatar after the early end of the World Cup. This was confirmed by DFB President Bernd Neuendorf at a press conference in Frankfurt am Main.

“ That hasn’t changed overnight, even though he’s no longer at Bayern Munich “said the DFB boss. “ Oliver Kahn is also a former international. And he is someone who was in the management of the most important club in Germany. “The association wants to continue to use this football expertise for itself. “I I also spoke to Bayern Munich about it “, reported Neuendorf. It was also for the German record champions “ ok that we proceed like this “.

Prominent committee

In addition to DFB President Neuendorf and Kahn (53), the task force includes DFL supervisory board chairman Hans-Joachim Watzke and former Bayern boss Karl-Heinz Rummenigge, BVB consultant Matthias Sammer, Red Bull managing director Oliver Mintzlaff and Rudi Völler, the former Managing Director of Bayer 04 Leverkusen and former DFB team manager.

After the resignation of DFB director Oliver Bierhoff after the World Cup in Qatar, Völler temporarily took up the post of sports director in the association and thus close to the national team. Ex-world champion Sami Khedira and coach Hannes Wolf are to the will of the Taskforce apparently take over the Bierhoff tasks in the future as a kind of dual leadership.

Neuendorf did not comment specifically on the people mentioned on Friday either. However, together with Völler, he has “the mandate” to conduct talks with candidates. “It is still the goal to announce it in a timely manner,” said the DFB President.