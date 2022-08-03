ROVETTA (BG)

It seems like yesterday, but ninety-three days have passed since Varzi-Varesina (3-2, Sunday 1st May), the last of the championship, the last of Varzi 1916, to Chiappano. Then the merger with Broni, the birth of Oltrepo Fbc. And it is just under a calendar year (360 days later) that the new Oltrepo also finds itself in Rovetta, a holiday resort in the Seriana Valley, as Varzi did last season, for the first time. Then it was August 6, this time it is the 1st, because in the year of the World Cup, even for Excellence, everything is a bit anticipated (the championship starts on September 4, the Italian Cup at the end of August, 27-28).

Many new faces

And as in 2021, the faces have changed, for the most part. Starting with Mr. Omar Albertini, from Casteggio, from Oltrepò like his Oltrepo. A trademark, for being the worthy heir of Pagano, “The Emperor”, from Voghera, for six championships at the helm of the Varzi, now landed at the helm of the Casteggio (tricks of fate …). Pink with confirmations and many new faces. All ready to challenge fate and opponents of what will be the new group A of Excellence. In Rovetta the Oltrepo will stay at the Hotel Libia and will train until 14 August on the grassy surface of the “Marinoni” which will also host the two friendlies already scheduled: that of Sunday 7 August, Oltrepo A-Oltrepo B (1.307 hours), and that of Sunday 14 (10.30) against Vertovese (Excellence).

And in these 14 days, Mr. Albertini will have to start shaping his Oltrepo, already giving it a physiognomy, even if not completely definitive. “Play to win” or rather “learn to play to win”. Declared goal: Serie D. Albertini in the middle of the field yells at his boys, when he shows the exercise with the ball, after the first warm-up of the season. We work immediately with the ball, in the large rectangle set up with the “Chinese people”, Albertini, the deputy Barbieri and the technical collaborator Vicini, as well as the goalkeeper trainer Benaglia, waiting to be able to start shaping the three extreme youngsters (born in 2003) defenders. Double sessions (in the morning 9.45, in the afternoon 16.45). It is hot in Rovetta, but the breeze that blows is pure relief.

Here is the rose. Goalkeepers: Samuel Cavo (2003, Casatese), Micheal Donato (03, Sora), Lorenzo Baschiazzorre (03, Derthona). Defenders: Giulio Calloni (99, confirmed), Giacomo June (01, confirmed), Riccardo Lopane (02, confirmed), Paolo Scarcella (94, confirmed), Mattia Gabrielli (96, Vogherese), Daniel Selmo (03, Renate). Midfielders: Matria Iervolino (01, confirmed), Samuele Rebuscini (91, confirmed), Eddy Marc Alain Gnaziri (92, confirmed), Kristian Casiroli (02, Accademia Pavese), Giorgio Branduardi (04, Arconatese), Cristiano Daniele Chiellini (03, Derthona), Christian Negri (00, Pavia), Lorenzo Ritondale (03, City of Varese), Luca Villoni (04, Piacenza), Lorenzo Villa (04, Derthona), Alessio Cicciù (02, Breno). Forwards: Alessio Citterio (00, confirmed), Domenico Grasso (93, confirmed), Jacopo Mancinelli (03, confirmed), Alessandro Paparella (01, Leon), Thomas Pedrabissi (95, Sestese), Simone Zanellati (91, Robbio Libertas), Francesco Zani (95, Sancolombano) .—

Alessandro Maggi