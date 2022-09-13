Poker debut for the hosts, after De Simeis’ goal. In the second half, the guests try the attack, but do not avoid the knockout

SIZIANO

The Sizianolanterna begins the championship with a goleada against a two-faced Albuzzano: in the first he is at the mercy of the hosts, while in the second he raises his head and plays it until the end, forcing the hosts to defend themselves.

The guests took the lead after less than two minutes, but the reaction of the hosts was angry and within half an hour they made three goals that direct the match.

«We were surprised by the goal – explains the Sizianolanterna coach, Emanuele Crespi – then we relaxed and always played forward. We had some players not available, but whoever entered the field did their part. We played well in the first half, then we dropped in the second half. I have given space to interesting young people, who have held the field well. In the second half Albuzzano grew, but we remained humble, we also did well in the defensive phase ».

Try to see the glass half full Alessandro Avanzi, guest technician. “We started well, then we lost our minds, but it fits because we are a young team – he explains -. In the second half we created and started playing, even if we didn’t manage to score. If we had scored the 3–2 goal, the match would have reopened, but 4 – 1 ended the match definitively ».

Ready to go and De Simeis scores. A through ball from the midfield reaches the guest attacker, who dribbles the defender and scores on Morini’s exit. The hosts appear shaken, but Albuzzano does not take advantage, so after five minutes Carbone draws: Ierardi goes away on the left, jumps two defenders and crosses for his teammate who stops the ball and bags from two steps. Sizianolanterna continues to attack, forcing Albuzzano to close in their own half.

The doubling is in the air and Ierardi achieves it. The outside of the hosts jumps two more defenders, focuses and realizes on the exit of Baronchelli. The pressure from the hosts continues. Carbone and Griselli are impregnable. The third goal is to be applauded: three touches and a net. Milone’s diagonal in midfield for Carbone who stretches for the cut of Griselli who arrives in speed and for Baronchelli there is nothing to do.

In the second half Albuzzano restarts with three young players and immediately attacks the match, which is overturned. If before it was the hosts who played the game, now Sizianolanterna defends itself with order in the face of attacks from guests. Repeated changes for the hosts, because mister Avanzi wants fresh forces on the pitch, so as not to have a drop in pace. The match ends when Cabrini flies towards the opponent’s area and on Baronchelli’s exit he puts the easiest of the balls at the center for Griselli’s goal. Albuzzano reacts and finds the second goal in the fifth minute of recovery. In a scrum in the area Doualla falls in the area, the referee whistles the maximum punishment. Schiavon makes no mistake from the spot: goalkeeper on one side and ball on the other. –