Ale Galan returns to the field with the new Crazyflight

After the extended stop due to a series of injuries to him and his partner Juan Lebron, the number one in the world Ale Galan is back on the field for the Open World Padel Tour in Vigo.

With the new blue and gold Crazyflight on his feet, the world number one surpassed the round of 32 by imposing himself on the Belluati-Perez duo in three sets (6-2/5-7/6-2), then repeating his success also in the “adidas derby ” against Pablo Cardona and teammate Ivan Ramirez (6-1/7-6).