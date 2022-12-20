The Milanese atelier has unveiled the Alfa Romeo Giulia Swb Zagato, a unique example. Dream car commissioned by a collector of Alfa Romeo cars

Savina Confaloni





@

savinaconfaloni

The new Alfa Romeo Giulia Swb Zagato made its debut on the Arese track for the photo shoot, created by the Milanese atelier on commission from a passionate German collector. The car is the result of close collaboration with the Alfa Romeo style centre. The design of the Alfa Romeo Giulia SWB Zagato prototype (short wheelbasei.e. with a short wheelbase) is a natural evolution of the Alfa Romeo SZ models starting from the Codatronca version, born in 1961, and which dominated its GT class in 1962 – 1963 up to the more recent SZ whose front section inspired the treatment of the very recent Tonal.

A custom-built project born in 2021, on the occasion of the celebrations for the centenary of the collaboration between the Alfa Romeo house and Zagato, which began in 1921 with the Tipo G1: the idea was precisely to pay homage to the current Alfa Romeo production of Giulia and Stelvio, together with the legendary 6-cylinder engine in its latest evolution Gtam, with a special two-seater Zagato coupé, in carbon fiber and shortened wheelbase. The theme chosen in the development of the car was the spirit of the SZ, following however the request of the German customer to start from one of his Giulia Quadrifoglio with 6-speed manual gearbox, to then have it updated by Zagato according to the Gtam specifications. The first images of the running model come from the photo shoot on the Arese track. "We chose the La Pista di Arese circuit for the shooting – former Alfa Romeo – where the Giulietta SZ and Giulia TZ were born – explains Andrea Zagato, managing director of Zed – and we are extremely satisfied with the collaboration we have had throughout this period with the Alfa Romeo style centre. It was an exhilarating experience which confirmed how the combination of Alfa Romeo and Zagato is an absolute classic for collectors".

ZAGATO AND ALFA ROMEO, A CENTURY OF COLLABORATION — The Giulia SSW Zagato is a tribute to the collaboration between the two Milanese companies which over the course of more than 100 years has given rise to more than 150 iconic models for our automotive culture. The acronym SWB reveals the soul of the project, developed internally by Zagato from the Giorgio di Giulia and Stelvio modular platform, optimizing its overhangs and wheelbase, precisely in the wake of Zagato’s sporting tradition. The design is the result of teamwork with the team of Alejandro Mesonero, Alfa Romeo design director, while the development and production of the car were carried out entirely and independently by the Milanese atelier without any external support. “For the centenary, Zagato has created a new one one off which fits perfectly in the historical path of the two brands, where the first objective was and is to combine beauty with performance – explains Alejandro Mesonero – and as a Style Center we are happy to have given our support, contributing to the design of this car, than with this one off has chosen to celebrate the historic bond with Alfa Romeo.

THE DESIGN AND THE SZ — "The Alfa Romeo SZ abbreviation has always evoked emotions and roots its origins in the profound history of coachbuilders – continues Mesonero – that of cars made with the sartorial care of those who dress a mechanic in a special way, according to the thought and culture of those ateliers who, like Zagato, have interpreted the Biscione brand". The new SZ offers a dynamic, simple body, where long lines run from the front to the rear where they give life to a strong but discreet muscularity at the same time. "The philosophy of this new 2023 SZ is that of 1960 – continues Mesonero – made up of a bodywork guided by simplicity, aerodynamics, physical lightening". The front is characterized by the 3+3 concept of the headlights widely used on the new Alfa Romeos, but also on the SZ of the 1990s. The cabin, entirely in carbon, re-proposes another characteristic element of the brand with the two humps on the roof in pursuit of height reduction, improving aerodynamics without affecting internal ergonomics. At the rear, the truncated tail stands out, a style solution typical of the Zagato bodywork, aerodynamic and visually very powerful. The car is now ready to leave for Germany and enter the villa of a collector of Zagato-branded cars, who, in addition to numerous latest-generation Aston Martin Zagatos, has many Alfa models in his garage including a rare 8C Competizione, the Alfa SZ from 1990, which he drives regularly, and very recent Giulia Quadrifoglio in its various special editions, including Gta and Gtam.