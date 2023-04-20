Ana Rosa launches a petition to the director of her program: “I ask you please to change the subject”

‘The Ana Rosa program’ put on the table the suicide attempt of the actress after the death of her son Aless, a dramatic episode narrated by herself in the book ‘The boy with the shrews’

As has been the case for the past few weeks, Ana Obregón was this Wednesday one of the protagonists of the social club of ‘The program of Ana Rose‘. On this occasion, the morning magazine of Telecinco put on the table the suicide attempt of the actress after the death of her son, Aless, a dramatic episode narrated by herself in the book ‘El chico de las musarañas’.

“I stood on the railing, which was not very high. Jumping into the abyss was my only option to continue living”Obregón recounts in the book, where he also reveals that Alessandro Lequio was the one who saved her at that moment thanks to his words: “Ana, for God’s sake, open the door! You have something important to do. Do you remember what Aless asked us for, his last will?”

Alessandro Lequio, who was present on the set yesterday, he preferred to remain silent and not make any statement about it. “You are not going to say anything, are you? You remain in your position”, commented Joaquín Prat while the collaborator limited himself to agreeing.

Lequio’s obvious discomfort gave rise to Ana Rosa later choosing to change the subject: “We have shown what the content is, but I think that with Alessandro here, I would like not to delve further into this topic.”

Having said this, he looked at the director of the program to insist on his position and not delve further into Obregón’s statements: “I’m asking you please, Oscar, that we change the subject”. At that moment, Prat resumed the rundown to offer the last minute on the arrival of the emeritus king in Vigo.