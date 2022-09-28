Between structural limits and many agreements expiring in June 2023, the winter session of the market can become an opportunity to start the restyling. Between certainties and unknowns

There is a Juve that has struggled so far, there is a birth that has promised imminent, urgent turning point, there is a third that will arise from the next market sessions. How these three souls combine will depend on the goals of a season that began under a shower of applause for the transfer campaign conducted last summer (and ended a month ago, actually) and continued instead between stumbles and whistles. It is inevitable for a club like Juve to look ahead, evaluating the present and the current margins for improvement, but aiming the lights already further, because anticipating is as fundamental as biting into the present. Certainly in the future a lot will depend on the current two priorities: to return to win and solve the Allegri knot, now officially confirmed, with the first brick objective necessary to support the second stone.

Little protected bands — The season so far has said that the only current structural deficiency in Juve is the absence of sliders at the same level as the rest of the staff. A limit that the club has known for some time, but which has consciously “frozen”, postponing the solution to the next market, given the huge investments made in the last session and in the face of a budget that has recently highlighted a red of 254 million. Calculated risk? It will be the outcome of the current season to give the answer, certainly confirmations of the initial doubts have now arrived. Unless Juve decides to intervene already in January, especially if any economically favorable combinations emerge. See also Juve-Atletico, Allegri is looking for three answers

Attack and defense, future unknowns — On the other hand, an authentic “chasm” is looming looking at summer and therefore next season: in fact, in June the contracts of Alex Sandro and Cuadrado will expire, just to stay on the subject of bands, but also of Di Maria, Rabiot and Pinsoglio, so like the loans of Milik and Paredes. With an attack that will inevitably have to be rethought. Not only that: in addition to the sides, it will be all the defense, not very brilliant up to now, that will need a restyling, given Bonucci’s registry and once verified the contribution that Gatti and Rugani can guarantee. Situations that can already find ground for reflection to which the January market could begin to give some answers.

History teaches — Also because of the expiring players, apart from Pinsoglio, in all probability no one will be renewed, opening up a scenario that necessarily presupposes new arrivals. A bit like it had happened last season, when with the farewells to Bernardeschi, Chiellini, Dybala, De Ligt, Morata, Ramsey and Arthur (in addition to Kulusevski and Bentancur who left in January they made it possible to lower the amount of wages, of the salaries of Bremer, Di Maria, Pogba, Paredes and company, but also the provision of a mere savings sum.In 2023, therefore, it is probable that we will witness a similar scenario.

I nomi — If for the attack the attention remains high on Asensio (Real Madrid), Griezmann (owned by Barcelona, ​​plays – little – in Atletico Madrid) and Pulisic (in case of some Chelsea opening), more lively and varied is the panorama in the defensive department: to the names of Gabriel, Pau Torres and Badiashile, already probed in the last edition of the market, are added those of Grimaldo, a 27-year-old left winger expiring at Benfica, whom Juve will soon have the opportunity to cross, by Bensebaini , Algerian national under the ‘Gladbach, full-fledged left winger, and Ndicka, left-handed central Eintracht Frankfurt, former teammate of Kostic. Without forgetting the other pole of the Juventus market: in addition to sustainability, Arrivabene and C. continue to look to the rejuvenation of the squad and therefore to the blue nursery, from Frattesi to Parisi, from Viti to Ndour. See also Rooney freewheeling: "Ronaldo was good, but he loved to simulate. Ferdinand arrogant" - Sport

September 28 – 10:13 pm

© breaking latest news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

