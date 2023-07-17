Home » Asmir Begovic: QPR sign goalkeeper after Everton exit
Sports

Asmir Begovic: QPR sign goalkeeper after Everton exit

by admin
Asmir Begovic: QPR sign goalkeeper after Everton exit

Asmir Begovic made three appearances for Everton last season, with his sole Premier League outing in a 1-0 win over West Ham last September

Queens Park Rangers have signed goalkeeper Asmir Begovic following his release by Premier League club Everton.

The 36-year-old, who made 10 appearances over the course of a two-year spell with the Toffees, has agreed a one-year contract with the R’s.

Begovic has won 63 caps for Bosnia-Herzegovina and has previously played for Stoke, Chelsea and Bournemouth.

QPR had been looking for a new keeper after Seny Dieng joined fellow Championship side Middlesbrough.

“This is a huge signing for QPR and for me personally,” boss Gareth Ainsworth told the club website.external-link

“Asmir is going to add so much. People I talk to in the game cannot recommend his professionalism and the leadership he’ll bring highly enough.

“He is coming in as our number one.”

Begovic becomes QPR’s fourth signing of the summer following the additions of Taylor Richards, Paul Smyth and Ziyad Larkeche.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.

See also  Salary, offers and Allegri: Juve changes their mind on Rabiot | First page

You may also like

Ricardo Ferretti’s Future Hangs in the Balance: Cruz...

Wimbledon 2023: Novak Djokovic fined for smashing racquet...

first rehearsal on the Seine for the opening...

Chiara Pellacani and Elena Bertocchi bronze in diving...

Spilková fought in London with a virus and...

Ryan Reynolds’ Wrexham on its way to the...

Salzburg sign midfielder Bidstrup

Could the Baltimore Orioles be a Destination for...

Mysterious death of 55 pilot whales on a...

Signature, formality complete. Chicago has a contract with...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy