ball came out. Ancelotti furioso – breaking latest news

Of Salvatore Riggio

Manchester City’s equalizer at Real Madrid spoiled by a ball that went off the field. Ancelotti was booked for protests, but between the mistake and the goal there was a recovery by the Spaniards

A 3D reconstruction of beIN Sports reveals the sensational mistake that occurred at the Santiago Bernabeu against Real Madrid, in the action of Manchester City’s equalizing goal scored by De Bruyne in the second half. The Belgian midfielder’s goal, which arrived in the 67th minute with an incredible shot from first intention that didn’t give a chance to compatriot Courtois

been strongly disputed by the Blancos because it turns out to be irregular and the technician Carlo Ancelotti also got a yellow card.

But what happened? The ball had gone out of the side foul line when Bernardo Silva recovered. The Var did not intervene and Ancelotti was booked for protests – he discussed at length with the fourth official, our Orsato – by the referee Soares. The images released after the match prove the Blancos right: the ball recovered by the Manchester City player had gone out and therefore the goal was illegal.

I don't want to make any recriminations – said Ancelotti during the post-match interviews – but I think the refereeing was neither up to the occasion nor the quality expressed by the teams in the field. He booked me, but he should have given the cards to the players who deserved them. Then on the play before their equalizer there was a clear corner kick that escaped him and perhaps the ball had also come out in the action of the goal. It's still: I don't understand why the Var didn't check. The referee didn't pay attention to many things.

The reason is explained here: the Var employee (our Irrati) could not intervene to verify if the ball had left the playing field because De Bruyne’s goal comes after Real Madrid’s Camavingain an attempt to recover possession pass and restart, passes the ball to Rodrygo who loses it to the Citizens. And shortly after, De Bruyne’s goal came after Gundogan’s suggestion.