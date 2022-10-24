The Joint & Welding Feltre is there. In the home match at the Monastier, the bats win and convince.

An affirmation built especially in the second part of the match, when Dalla Rosa and his teammates found defensive compactness and increased the turns in attack. A success that, also thanks to the victory at the table with Virtus Resana, means second place in cohabitation with Motta, two points behind the leaders Valbelluna.

Coach Scanu’s boys start well, immediately at 4-0 with Legnaro and captain Dalla Rosa. However, the response of the guests is immediate, who soon overturn the score.

A triple from Legnaro brings the locals back, but Lorenzon equalizes with two free throws. The first quarter will remain on the equilibrium tracks until the end. A series of replies and rejoinders – to report a triple from Gobbo and several free throws from Treviso – leads to 16-16 preceding the short break.

At the start of the second leg, the guests move forward. A phase follows in which the ball does not enter either side: the attacks are imprecise, the defenses more careful. The Monastier tries to escape with Bucciol, Pravato and then Montagner, but Legnaro and Gobbo keep the Feltrini alive.

The hosts in the final could make up for it with a good series of free throws, in which, however, they often lack accuracy. We go to the long break on 23-26 for the guests.

In the second part of the race the intensity increases by far. Within a minute Gobbo makes 25-26 and Legnaro 28-26. He is a decidedly more mentally convinced Feltre, pungent in attack and compact in defense – thanks to the passage to the zone – that of the third quarter. Facts that put the guests in great difficulty, on the ropes behind and not very lucid in the counterattack.

The guns Dalla Rosa, Gobbo and Legnaro take the locals by the hand, leading them to 39-30. In the final, the Treviso players gnaw a few points, but Dalla Rosa and his teammates maintain a certain margin: 40-36.

The guests, however, are by no means defeated. In fact, they start the last quarter as they had closed the previous one, quickly catching the even 40, and then with Bandiera overtake on 42-43. But Gobbo immediately brings the hosts back to +1. La Luzzo is more and more a bedlam.

On the pitch it is a challenge to the last point: Bucciol responds to Legnaro, to Dalla Rosa’s triple that of Lorenzon. Once again the J&W snipers, authors of a capital test, direct the match: two more triples by Dalla Rosa and Legnaro and Gobbo’s basket are worth 57-51. Bragato makes 57-53, but two free throws by Gobbo certify the victory of the bats. The scoreboard says 59-53: Feltre can rejoice.

FELTRE J&W – MONASTIER 59-53

jOINT & WELDING FELTRE: Giovanni Mattiello 1, Carlo Mattiello 2, De Paoli, Cossalter, Legnaro 20, Gobbo 18, Mimiola, Visenti, Dalla Rosa 17, Patriarca 1, Testini, Schenal. Coach: Damiano Scanu.

MONASTIER: Flag 11, Filipozzi, Pravato 9, Barro, Bragato 7, Tiepolato 2, Bucciol 8, Lorenzon 10, Montagner 2, Botteon, Vukelic 4, Viotto. Coach: Mauro Bucciol.

Referees: Noemi Zussa from Arcade and Antonino Scuderi from Sedico.

Partial: 16-16; 23-26; 40-36; 59-53.