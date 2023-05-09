Second division: How HSV now wants to continue

Nothing is lost for HSV in the 2nd Bundesliga. But promotion relegation is becoming more and more likely after the 2-2 win against SC Paderborn. The Hamburg claim was different.

Dhe words of his colleague Lukas Kwasniok were an encouragement for Tim Walter after a rather unsatisfactory evening for the Hamburger SV coach. “All the best to HSV. And I mean it exactly as I say it,” said Kwasniok on Friday after his SC Paderborn’s 2-2 win over Hamburg. “They basically have no business here in the 2nd division. Everyone knows that too.” Walter politely thanked his old friend “Luki”, with whom he shared a time as youth coach at Karlsruher SC. The 47-year-old could use the encouragement.

After the draw against Ostwestfalen, direct promotion of HSV in the 2nd Bundesliga three games before the end of the season threatens to move further into the distance. A season extension like last year with two games against the Bundesliga-16. becomes more likely. However, after a home win against Holstein Kiel on Saturday, Fortuna Düsseldorf moved up four points behind in fourth place. FC St.Pauli could follow suit in the evening if the Kiezkicker should win at Favorit Darmstadt 98.

also read

“We got a point today. But that’s not what we aim for,” said Walter – to immediately encourage himself, the team and the fans. “We have three games and we still have everything in our own hands.” That’s right. Second in the table, 1. FC Heidenheim is only three points away from HSV in the promotion relegation place. With a win on Sunday (1.30 p.m. / Sky) against 1. FC Magdeburg, the gap is already six points, and the goal difference is also better.

The rise should still succeed through team unity Source: dpa

Unlike a year ago, achieving relegation for HSV would be a minimal goal at best. The claims that those in charge of what felt like the first division club suggested with their statements throughout the season were higher.

Direct promotion is the goal, “while it’s still possible,” said midfielder Jonas Meffert after the Paderborn game and didn’t want to say goodbye to second place just yet. Mentally, the players are apparently already thinking about the additional games for promotion. “Relegation is also a way to get promoted. Then you have two games and it’s back in your own hands,” said captain Sebastian Schonlau.

Captain Schonlau is not only combative on the field Quelle: Getty Images

In the “hot kick” (Kwasniok) there was definitely more in it for the Hamburgers. In front of the 57,000 spectators in the Volksparkstadion, which was once again sold out, they caught themselves after a faulty first quarter of an hour and also showed a combatively appealing performance. The fact that the hosts conceded twice the equalizer after Robert Glatzel (39th) and Sonny Kittel (49th) led twice is symptomatic of the entire season.

On the one hand, HSV offers its fans a spectacle, but then recklessly destroys the profits again. Against Paderborn it was the unnecessary and clumsy foul by Miro Muheim in his own penalty area. The fouled Florent Muslija (73rd) converted the penalty himself to the final score.

also read

“I’m satisfied with the performance of my team, but not with the result,” said coach Walter. “Luck is not kind to us. But we know that.” HSV always has to work hard for everything. “And that’s what we want and that’s what we’re doing. That’s why we don’t complain, we try to improve things.” HSV captain Schonlau has already adopted his boss’s wording. “We fight, we fight, we work – but one thing we will not do: And that is give up.”