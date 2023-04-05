Home Sports Basketball Bundesliga: Alba Berlin again leaders after Würzburg victory
Basketball Bundesliga: Alba Berlin again leaders after Würzburg victory

Status: 05.04.2023 8:55 p.m

Alba Berlin has regained the lead in the basketball Bundesliga. In front of 7,027 spectators, the defending champion outclassed the Würzburg Baskets with 76:47 (41:18).

Like the previous leaders Telekom Baskets Bonn, Berlin now has 24 wins and two losses. Both clubs already have their playoff ticket secured.

Alba allowed a total of 18 points before the break, and Christ Koumadje was almost unstoppable on offense. The center ended up with 15 points.

Best thrower at defending champion Alba was Yovel Zoosman with 17 points. Gabriele Procida was absent due to illness.

