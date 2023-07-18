Home » Basketball Trieste, hit Ariel Folly. Here is the announcement
Sports

Basketball Trieste, hit Ariel Folly. Here is the announcement

by admin
Basketball Trieste, hit Ariel Folly. Here is the announcement

Ariel Filloy is a new player of the Trieste basketball. The Argentine, who boasts a Scudetto, a Coppa Italia, a Eurochallenge and a promotion to Serie A in his palmarès, arrives in Trieste after having played the last two seasons at the highest level with Derthona Basket.

“Ariel is widely recognized as an elite player – the words of Michael Arcieri, General Manager of Pallacanestro Trieste – a scorer of important shots, especially in the endgames, when the fate of the game is uncertain. Simply put, he is a winner. His ability to play both guard and point guard, being able to carry the ball with great confidence, is fundamental to our roster and our style of play. His many years of experience in Italy and his silent leadership will provide great confidence and stability to our group ”.

Ariel Filloy, born onMarch 11, 1987 a Cordoba, began his career at a very young age in Italy, playing first for Porto Torres and then for the Crabs of Rimini. In 2008 he received a call from Olimpia Milano, with whom he played the Serie A parquet for the first time, to then end the season with Cremona. Subsequently, after starting the season with Olimpia Milano, he moved on loan first to Scafati, in Legadue, and then to Pistoia. The 2011-2012 season sees him engaged again in the Olimpia Milano shirt, with an average use of 9 minutes per match.

In August 2012 Ariel arrives at Triestein Legadue, where he leaves his mark by scoring more than 13 points per game, a performance that earns him a new call to the “upstairs”, with the colors of Reggio Emilia with which he won the title of Eurochallenge. After Reggio it was once again the turn of Pistoia, where he spent two seasons before settling down at Reyer Venezia, with which he won the 2016-2017 Italian championship. After this season, he joined Sidigas Avellino, reaching the quarterfinals of the playoffs and the FIBA ​​Europe Cup final, where the team is defeated by Reyer Venezia. Before arriving in Tortona he played a season at coach Repesa’s court in Pesaro, with whom he played in the final of the Italian Cup.

With the shirt of Italian national teamAriel Filloy made his Under 20 debut in 2006, later winning the bronze medal at the Europeans category the following year. After almost ten years, in 2017, he wore the blue shirt again for the qualifications and the final phase of Eurobasket 2017. Subsequently, he represented Italy in the qualifications and in the final phase of the FIBA World Cup 2019.

You may also like

The best dog breeds for running

Tennis: Misolic moves into the Bastad round of...

St. Louis Cardinals Defeat Miami Marlins 6-4, Extending...

Inter, Inzaghi breaks the ‘two years’ taboo of...

Charges against ex-Manchester United star Ryan Giggs dropped

Thomas Bricca murder in Alatri, father and son...

The best Icelandic footballer Haraldsson transferred from FC...

NBA, ideal team of the Summer League and...

Commonwealth Games: Victoria withdraws staging

Ohtani’s Dramatic Home Run Sets the Stage for...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy