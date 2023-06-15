Bayern Munich accelerates for Kim from Napoli. Transfer market news

The Adventure at Kim Min-Jae’s Naples it may have already reached the end credits. On the South Korean defender, one of the great protagonists of the tricolor ride of the blue team, there is the concrete interest of Bayern Munich who are ready to pay the clause termination present in the contract to bring the defender to Germany. As also confirmed by Sky Sport De, the negotiation between the German club and Kim is going on very concrete way and could soon take off: Bayern, in fact, are currently on pole in dialogue with the player – considered one of the priorities of this summer transfer market – and are ready to pay Napoli the release clause of around 70 million (for clubs with a small/medium range turnover instead it was set at around 50 million) euros.