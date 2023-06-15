Bayern Munich accelerates for Kim from Napoli. Transfer market news

The Adventure at Kim Min-Jae’s Naples it may have already reached the end credits. On the South Korean defender, one of the great protagonists of the tricolor ride of the blue team, there is the concrete interest of Bayern Munich who are ready to pay the clause termination present in the contract to bring the defender to Germany. As also confirmed by Sky Sport De, the negotiation between the German club and Kim is going on very concrete way and could soon take off: Bayern, in fact, are currently on pole in dialogue with the player – considered one of the priorities of this summer transfer market – and are ready to pay Napoli the release clause of around 70 million (for clubs with a small/medium range turnover instead it was set at around 50 million) euros.
Arrived last summer from Fenerbache following the payment of the clause worth 18-20 million euros, Kim immediately became a staple of Spalletti’s formation that dominated last Serie A. The South Korean has taken on the heavy legacy of Koulibaly, proving to be up to the situation and, obviously, attracting the attention of foreign top clubs such as Manchester United and Bayern Munich. Precisely the Bavarians who are now trying the decisive lunge – given the presence of the clause, they must only find an agreement with the player – to take him to the Bundesliga by overcoming the competition.