Zhong Angel Palace Jin Jiexining promotes bicycles to promote the national team brand for public welfare

“Where are the Beijing Winter Olympics held?”

“Beijing, Zhangjiakou!”

On the evening of July 26th, Xining, the “summer capital”, had fresh air and pleasant weather. The booth of TEAM CHINA, located in Limeng Pedestrian Street, was full of people. There was a quiz about sports knowledge, which attracted the enthusiasm of Xining citizens. participate.

The most eye-catching are the two Olympic champions who interacted with the public as guests. They are China‘s bicyclists – Zhong Angel and Gong Jinjie.

This is part of the “China National Team Public Welfare Service Action”, which is a series of public welfare activities organized by the Sports Equipment and Equipment Center of the General Administration of Sports of the People’s Republic of China.

The purpose is to promote various sports events and spread the Chinese sports spirit by organizing Chinese national team members to go to the grassroots level and carry out various forms of public welfare services. In the process, the brand image of the Chinese national team has been established.

Angel Zhong and Jinjie Gong came to Xining on the occasion of the opening of the Qinghai Lake Tournament to promote cycling and the brand of the Chinese national team.

The two of them interacted closely with citizens, shared their riding experience and knowledge, and shared their own growth experiences. Let local citizens and cyclists have a deeper understanding and awareness of the sport.

In addition to knowledge quizzes, the site also adopted promotional video broadcasts, champion interviews, interesting interactions, cycling teaching, prize quizzes, and group photos to deepen the in-depth integration of competitive sports and national fitness. The spirit and growth experience of fearing difficulties and perseverance inspire more young people to work tirelessly for their dreams.

Angel Zhong and Gong Jinjie played well in the Rio Olympics, beating the Russian team with a time of 32.107 to win the championship, and at the same time achieved a breakthrough of zero gold medals in China‘s cycling Olympics.

“I still have a fresh memory of winning the Rio Olympics. It is because of my love for cycling and my dream of standing on the top podium that I am still able to firmly win the gold medal after losing the gold medal at the London Olympics. I worked hard and made breakthroughs, and finally I realized my dream and the dream of a Chinese cyclist, and I am very grateful to all the staff for taking care of us and the confidence of the people in us along the way.”

Gong Jinjie said that in her 20-year career as an athlete, she has a very deep affection for cycling. Cycling has made her the most precious experience and best memory in her life.

Behind the success, there is no lack of experience of failure. In the 2012 London Olympics, Gong Jinjie’s partner Guo Shuang regretted winning the runner-up in the team competition, but Gong Jinjie did not give up on himself. Instead, he demanded himself with stricter training standards in the subsequent training and preparations. , The hard work pays off, and finally completed his dream in the Rio Olympics and stood on the top podium. In the ups and downs, you can always maintain a self-motivated spirit. This is the positive energy of Chinese sports passed on by Gong Jinjie.

Angel Zhong wrote another inspirational story. After her partner Gong Jinjie won the gold medal at the Rio Olympic Games, Angel Zhong persisted for another five years. At the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games, her partner Bao Shanju successfully won the gold medal in the track cycling women’s team race. The second Olympic gold medal in cycling won by the Chinese team.

In addition, the Chinese team also broke the Chinese team’s own world record of 32.034 with 31.804 in the first round.

“In fact, to win the gold medal, what everyone sees is the athletes sweating and working hard on the field, but behind the gold medal are the silent efforts of many people, and it is precisely because of their guarantee that we can devote ourselves to training and competition. .Including we will have a scientific team, in which coaches, masseuses, nutritionists, scientific researchers, etc. will all perform their duties to ensure the training, life and recovery of athletes.”

Angel Bell said. Thank you for the strong support of the motherland and the silent dedication of the team! Angel Zhong’s growth experience is a complete story of struggle, “For athletes, the moment we stand on the field, our goal is always the same, that is, the gold medal.”

Zhong Angel also popularized the relevant knowledge of cycling to everyone on the spot, and explained the difference between track bikes and road bikes from the three aspects of venues, bicycles, and race mileage, so that everyone had a more intuitive understanding of track bikes and road bikes. .

“As the longest-running, highest-altitude and most difficult road cycling event in China, road cyclists need to pay more attention, including weather and uncertainties that may occur at any time on the track, and the distance of the race. The distance is basically 100 kilometers, so you must warm up enough and replenish water scientifically during the riding process.” Zhong Angel said.

After the event, the audience was still reluctant to leave, and everyone took pictures with the Olympic champion. A smile, a hope.

The holding of the series of activities of the “China National Team’s Public Welfare Service Action” has also planted a seed of sports for the audience and the development of local sports. I believe it will play an important role in accelerating the construction of a strong sports country and realizing the national strategy of national fitness. effect.

TEAM CHINA/Chinese national team refers to all national teams representing the People’s Republic of China participating in international individual sports competitions (such as World Championships, World Cup, Asian Cup, etc.) The collective name of the Chinese sports delegation for the World Games, etc.).

Including the Chinese National Football Team, the Chinese National Basketball Team, the Chinese National Volleyball Team, the Chinese National Gymnastics Team, the Chinese National Weightlifting Team, the Chinese National Swimming Team, the Chinese National Short Track Speed ​​Skating Team, the Chinese National Figure Skating Team, etc. The national team of the individual sports, as well as the Chinese sports delegation selected for participation in the multi-sport games.

（TEAM CHINA）

