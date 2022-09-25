Home Sports Bonomi engaged in Bra two out of four teams pass the round of the Cup
Bonomi engaged in Bra two out of four teams pass the round of the Cup

Second and last round of group A of the Italian Cup: today Bonomi will be in Bra, in the province of Cuneo, to compete for access to the next round of the event and to do so she will have to arrive in one of the first two positions in the classification of group A. Pistoia – which also last week did not take part in the first matches – has definitively retired and so there are four teams left in the group, two of which will be able to advance in the event. Bonomi will take the field at 11 for the match that will open the day against Valchisone and then at 16 against the hosts of Bra. The first match against Valchisone will be a real play-off because the Torinesi have played one more game than the Bonomi and therefore a victory for the Lomellini would expel them from the fight to the passage of the round and would bring the qualification of the Castello d’Agogna team very close. Then at 1 pm the match between Cus Pisa and Bra will be played, while at 4 pm the day will end with the match between the Piedmontese hosts and Bonomi. The Lomellinis will not be able to count on Nicolò Spitale who will not take part in the trip to Bra for work reasons. The rest of the group will instead be available, including Eguizabal and Dellizzotti who had instead missed the first round, played last week at Castello d’Agogna. Bonomi now hopes for the passage of the round, even if the declared goal of the lomellini in this Coppa Italia is to give their young players experience and make them grow in view of the A1 series championship which this year will only start in March. In view of this appointment, Bonomi will also operate on the market in search of some reinforcement, while in this first phase of the season it was decided to give space to young people.

Group A. Program 2nd day: Bonomi-Valchisone (11 am); Cus Pisa-Bra (1 pm); Bonomi-Bra (4 pm). Classification: Bonomi, Bra and Valchisone 3; Cus Pisa 0.—

