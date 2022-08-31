Original title: Boom 21 ACE!Zheng Qinwen narrowly beats former French Open champion Wang Xinyu 2-1 to stop in the first round of the US Open

In the early morning of August 31st, Beijing time, the 2022 Tennis Grand Slam U.S. Open continued. In the first round of the women’s singles, China‘s Jinhua had another outstanding performance. The 19-year-old Zheng Qinwen hit 21 ACE balls, 6-3 /3-6/6-4 defeated former Grand Slam champion and No. 16 seed Ostapenko in the tournament. This season, Zheng Qinwen’s four major championships have all passed the first round. In other competitions, Yuan Yue defeated Fries 2-0 to win her first personal Grand Slam main match, while Wang Xinyu lost 0-2 and stopped in the first round.

China‘s 19-year-old Zheng Qinwen has recently made a strong rise. Last season, he was still in the qualifying rounds of major events. This season, he reached the semi-finals in Melbourne, followed by the second round of the Australian Open’s first Grand Slam main match. After that The French Open was a blockbuster and reached the fourth round, while Wimbledon reached the third round. Zheng Qinwen continued to maintain a good state in the North American season and reached the quarter-finals of the Rogers Cup. Zheng Qinwen played for the first time in the US Open main match against former Grand Slam champion Ostapenko.

In the first set, Zheng Qinwen, who was the first to serve, saved the break point in the first game and secured the serve. In the second game, he successfully fulfilled the break point and started 2-0. In the third game, Ostapenko quickly counterattacked and got 40-15 consecutive break points. Afterwards, the score came back and the score came to a 2-2 tie. Since then, Zheng Qinwen has continued to improve his serving state. He fired 10 ACES balls in the first set, and started to attack the opponent with all his strength in the first set. With a break in the sixth game, he led 6-3 all the way to win the first set.

In the second set, Zheng Qinwen wasted a break point in the first game. The deadlock was broken in the fourth game. Ostapenko took the lead to break serve and led 3-1. In the fifth game, Zheng Qinwen launched a counterattack. The second shot was completed and the break was completed, and the score was tied 3-3 by taking advantage of the situation. Zheng Qinwen then improved and fluctuated. In the seventh game, a break point was wasted. In the eighth game, he gave 0-40 consecutive break points. Zheng Qinwen saved three break points and lost the game. Ostapenko broke the belt and saved 6 -3 won the second set, and the total score came to a 1-1 tie.

In the deciding set, Zheng Qinwen left the field for treatment and the game resumed. Ostapenko broke serve 4 points in the first game. Zheng Qinwen gradually regained his form after that. After breaking back in the fourth game, he seized the opportunity in the subsequent break point battle. , the tenth game under the key break 6-4 to win the deciding set victory. Zheng Qinwen slammed 21 ACES balls in the whole game, scored 31 winning points and 19 unforced errors, leading his opponents. He completed 6 break points with 10 break points in the whole game. Zheng Qinwen made his first US Open and will face Botabo in the second round. baby.

Wang Xinyu loses two sets in a row and stops in the first round

China‘s 20-year-old Wang Xinyu has won her first Grand Slam this season after three consecutive losses in the first round of the Grand Slam. Since then, the French Open and Wimbledon have been eliminated in the first round in a row. This year’s US Open Wang Xinyu’s first-round opponent is 17-year-old Czech teenager Fruvertova. In the first set, Wang Xinyu wasted two consecutive break points in the first game, and Fruvertova succeeded in fulfilling the break points in the second game. After the serve was lost again, Fruvertova made a 4-1 lead. Wang Xinyu, who was behind in the score, could not recover the score, and Fruvertova made a 6-3 win in the first set.

At the beginning of the second set, Wang Xinyu once tried to regain the advantage. After securing the first two serving games, he got a 40-0 consecutive break point in the fourth game, and then he scored a 3-1 lead before and after receiving the serve. Taking the lead, Wang Xinyu failed to keep up with the state of serving, and made a double fault on the break point in the fifth game. Although he broke serve several times in the sixth game, he was broken again by the opponent in the seventh game. At the end of the set, after Wang Xinyu sent 0-40 consecutive break points in the ninth game, she gave the third double fault and lost the game. Fruvertova won the second set with 6-4 and Wang Xinyu 0- 2 lost and stopped in the first round of the US Open women’s singles.

Yuan Yue beat Fries 2-0 to win first Grand Slam

Teenager Yuan Yue has entered the Grand Slam main match for the first time through three rounds of qualifying matches at Wimbledon this season. This year, Yuan Yue won three qualifying rounds at the US Open again and entered the Grand Slam main match for the second time. Reese. In the first set, Yuan Yue had a strong start and seized the opportunity to break serve in the second game. After that, he completed the second break in the fourth game and started 5-0. 3 to win the first set. In the second set, Yuan Yue continued to maintain his state. He broke serve twice in the fifth and seventh games, and won another set 6-2 with a total score of 2-0 to win the first victory of the individual Grand Slam main match. antiquity.





