The last 24 abundant hours are the ones that unlock a lot of things. Let’s take Kris Piatek: he wanted to return to Serie A, also because at Hertha Berlin he would have been much more than a separate at home. Behind the parenthesis with Fiorentina, not too full of satisfaction to the point that the purple club had decided not to redeem him to bet everything on Jovic. Last minute Salernitana showed up waiting for the right moment to strike, that is, for the Germans to grant the best conditions.