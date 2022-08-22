Beautiful and bubbly, with Raspadori, Simeone and Ndomble on the bench, sumptuous new entries in a generous transfer campaign, Spalletti’s Napoli launches a shrill warning to the competitors: be aware, we are here too. Folklore aside, Spalletti’s team ignites the passion. Six points and nine goals in two games are a glittering business card. The Georgian then is a show, scores, dribbles, creates play and assists. A phenomenon to be followed carefully. “He still has to melt,” Spalletti said to curb the enthusiasm. Well, in case that happens, it’s everyone’s trouble.

With thunderstorms and water bombs, even Inter has returned to rain goals on the unfortunate opponents. Calling La Spezia as an opponent, given how he got on the mat on Saturday, is actually a stretch: however, Inzaghi’s team had the merit of immediately making the guests understand that it was not the day. In fact, Inter after half an hour was already in charge of the field with Romenu Lukaku in version frontman che although, not scoring personally, he put his head and his considerable weight in the first two Nerazzurri goals. It is the very presence of him that creates an electricity that stuns the opponents. To complete the picture, Lukaku hit a crossbar. Some say that he is not in shape yet, that he is inaccurate. Think if he was even more accurate.

Seriously, the San Siro advance revealed three things: 1) that Inter are rapidly growing. 2) That Lukalu and Lautaro found each other as if they had never left each other (it happens even in the best marriages). 3) That Inzaghi’s team, in addition to long balls for his Giant, has found alternatives to play with fast maneuvers, band changes, overlaps, etc. Sure, the test is worth what it’s worth. With Lazio we will understand more. In the meantime, however, Inter have already scored six points in two days. A healthy normality, in an environment usually rolling pin, which bodes well.

Two words on Torino-Lazio, which ended zero by zero. The Bull is there. He dominates in the first fear, creaks a bit in the second half when the Biancocelesti finally come out of their bunker to see if it’s raining outside. The grenades had the demerit of not closing the game, but Sarri’s team? Where is the famous good game? Where did the famous Sarrian swagger go? For heaven’s sake, there is a game going wrong. But the much mistreated Lotito to reinforce Lazio of money has put at will. So? Isn’t it strange that Torino play Lazio and vice versa? Perhaps, in Sarri’s very personal notebook, there is an answer. We look forward to welcoming you.

And Juventus? Also in this football weekend, Madama plays on Mondays, the day of rest of the barbers. This time, after having done fur and counter hair against Sassuolo in mid-August, he will have to deal with Sampdoria in Genoa. Allegri’s problem (even the rich cry) is that players better than him get hurt one after the other. Almost all of them for muscle injuries. The latest is Bonucci due to a strain on his right thigh flexors. Not being able to already have Pogba, Szczesny and Di Maria (without forgetting Chiesa and all the others), Allegri fished out that Adrien Rabiot who, sought by Manchester United, had long since disappeared from the Juventus radar. When things go wrong, and the enemy approaches, reservists, children and retirees are also called. At Juve, this long list of unavailability could cause problems: on Saturday 27th there is the match against Roma. In addition, between the league and the Champions League he will have to face a tour de force with 20 games in about two months. Best wishes.