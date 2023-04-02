🥵 When you go up the #scale you get the #out of breath And does that sound strange to you because you know you’re trained? How is it possible?

⏱️ This is a completely normal event. What you should rather monitor is how long the breath is satisfied, that is, it goes out.

➡️ If you tend to pant for many minutes even after you’ve reached the top of the stairs, it means that you haven’t trained your aerobic base well, that metabolism that allows us to satisfy the #fatigue lactic acid as quickly as possible.

❓ What to do? All you need to do is add a slow, steady-paced long training session into your weekly routine, learning to “go slow” by running, walking or cycling. After a while, the shortness of breath at the top of the stairs will fade more quickly. Try to believe 😉

Photo: Marta Baffi

